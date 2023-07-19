Owner Terry Pegula is taking on the role of president of the Buffalo Bills while top executive Ron Raccuia is leaving the team.

The Bills announced the front office restructuring on Wednesday afternoon, describing Raccuia's departure as "parting ways."

Raccuia served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills, essentially running the team's business side since co-owner Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2022.

"We would like to thank Ron for his many years hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE," Terry Pegula said in a statement published on the team's website. "We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors."

The team also said Pegula will work with a management committee that includes John Roth as executive vice president/chief operating officer, Kathryn D'Angelo as general counsel and senior vice president of business administration and Josh Dziurlikowski as senior vice president of finance and business administration.

The team hired Penny Semaia as the vice president of stadium relations.

Roth, who joined the Buffalo Sabres in January after 24 years at Fidelity Investments, will continue his role as chief operating officer of the hockey team and Pegula Sports and Entertainment.