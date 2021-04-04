Tentative state budget deals call for tax hike on millionaires, extra $1.4B for schools

The Buffalo News on Sunday also learned, via sources, that the budget is set to:

• increase, and not cut as Cuomo first proposed in January, funding to the state’s Tuition Assistance Program that is a key to making college tuition more affordable. The eligible per-pupil increase will be up to $500 in the new budget. More operating aid will also be provided to the State University of New York system.

• expand full-day pre-kindergarten to make more school districts eligible for the special targeted pre-K funding.

• provide about $2.4 billion for various tenant and landlord financial assistance for those hit by the pandemic’s economic brunt, and $100 million for an affordable housing program involving conversion of hotel and vacant buildings.

• assist about 1.3 million people who pay property taxes in New York and earn under $250,000 a year with $500 million in state relief; details on the specifics of that plan were not released. More money would help fix up crumbling residential buildings.

Government officials confirmed what the Wall Street Journal first reported Sunday afternoon on details of a tax hike on wealthy people and some corporations. About $4.3 billion will be raised this year from the tax hikes. The tax surcharge would expire in 2027.