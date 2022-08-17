Tentative contract agreement reached at Mount St. Mary's Hospital

Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and the union representing more than 350 of its employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh announced.

The agreement with 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers East, which involved three separate bargaining units for nurses, service and technical workers and other professional staff, was completed just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after a night of bargaining, Cavanaugh reported.

Cavanaugh said the agreement has provisions to improve hiring and retention of staff and provides competitive wages and benefits. The two sides have been negotiating since January, she noted.

According to the announcement, graduate nurses and experienced registered nurses will receive signing and retention bonuses. The nursing contract also includes wage increases and other salary incentives.

Cavanaugh said the union will be arranging meetings with members to discuss the tentative agreement and to hold ratification votes.