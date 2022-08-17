 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tentative contract agreement reached at Mount St. Mary's Hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and the union representing more than 350 of its employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh announced.

The agreement with 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers East, which involved three separate bargaining units for nurses, service and technical workers and other professional staff, was completed just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after a night of bargaining, Cavanaugh reported.

Cavanaugh said the agreement has provisions to improve hiring and retention of staff and provides competitive wages and benefits. The two sides have been negotiating since January, she noted.

According to the announcement, graduate nurses and experienced registered nurses will receive signing and retention bonuses. The nursing contract also includes wage increases and other salary incentives.

People are also reading…

Cavanaugh said the union will be arranging meetings with members to discuss the tentative agreement and to hold ratification votes.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Australian PM defends secret power grab during Covid-19 crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News