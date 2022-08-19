Tenney and Fratto argue over 'most conservative' title as they vie for key Republican line

Rep. Claudia Tenney moved recently from a home on the eastern end of Oneida Lake to a rented house in Canandaigua.

That's how sure the Republican is that she will soon represent a chunk of this region in Congress next year, in the redrawn and deeply conservative 24th Congressional District.

The new, largely rural district encompasses parts of Niagara and Orleans counties, all of Genesee and Wyoming counties and nine other rural counties stretching eastward along Lake Ontario to Jefferson and Oswego counties.

Tenney's status as a sitting congresswoman, name recognition, endorsement from former President Donald Trump and a $2 million campaign fund favor her election chances. But her opponent in Tuesday's Republican primary, political newcomer Mario Fratto, says he's the true conservative who already lives in the district, isn't a politician and hasn't been shopping around for a safe Republican district to plant a political flag over the last six months.

"Rather than fight for her own community, her own district, her home, she found the most red district in the state and said, 'OK, I’m going to run here,' " said the Geneva resident and businessman.

The two candidates have some things in common. Both are lawyers by training and had private practices before pursuing politics. Both espouse Republican positions and accuse the other of not having a truly conservative track record, and both recount incidents in which their opponent said nice things about them before they wound up going head to head.

Tenney recounted how Fratto called her "a true inspiration and the embodiment of America First" when he thought he was going to be running against Rep. Chris Jacobs before district lines were redrawn.

Fratto, meanwhile, recalled a 1 a.m. conversation with Tenney after the district maps were redrawn, during which he said Tenney called him a "star" and "the future of the party" before asking him to step aside and wait until later to run for the 24th District seat.

Republican George Phillips is also on the Republican primary ballot but is not actively campaigning.

Background and issues

Tenney served in the State Assembly in 2011 until she ascended as the 22nd District representative to the House of Representatives in 2016. She lost her seat in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020 by 109 votes after a lengthy ballot recanvassing.

Fratto, 37, gave up his law practice in 2019 to join his brothers in running Geneva Granite, a granite curbing family business started by his grandfather. He's working a more grassroots campaign as a newcomer challenging an establishment candidate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tenney, 61, is running on a longer record. She has been an outspoken messenger promoting conservative positions. Her social media and website are filled with explanations of her vote-by-vote record.

A Trump loyalist who voted with the former president 97% of the time, she generally has taken strong positions against illegal immigration and supports the impeachment of President Biden over issues related to the Mexican border and withdrawal from Afghanistan. She's also touted her leadership filing a legal brief in support of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association that helped successfully overturn New York's concealed carry firearm restrictions.

However, she has also supported independent positions benefiting her district and other upstate communities, including the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which offers a path to legal residency to farm workers not considered to be legal residents. And she pointed out that she voted in favor of restoring slashed pension benefits for salaried Delphi employees in Lockport, when other Republicans wouldn't.

"I’m not a lackey to anyone," she said. "I get accused of that, but I’m not."

She said she supports small business growth, tax cuts, the military and a "common sense" approach to energy independence that embraces green energy efforts to the exclusion of all others. If she wins, she said she expects to gain a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

Fratto, meanwhile, said he wants to restore "traditional American values and culture by defending it from the 'woke' left." Promoting himself as the most right-leaning candidate, he said he would like to cut inflation by shrinking government and eliminating the Department of Education. He also talks about securing the southern border, ending dependence on foreign manufacturers and supporting an "America first" policy that includes opposing more money to support the war in Ukraine.

He promotes his deep family and business ties within the district.

"My family has been in this district for five generations," he said, "so we've built up a name here."

The campaign fight

Despite the fact that Fratto will be outspent by Tenney, he said the expected low voter turnout means the outcome of the race will depend on energizing committed Republican voters in the primary.

Both candidates have been traveling to Western New York, and but with only $355,000 raised so far, Fratto will have more difficulty getting his message out across the broad, upstate district.

Fratto has been trying to improve his odds by exploiting certain votes taken by Tenney that he said makes her a RINO – Republican In Name Only. He has referred to individual votes that he says suggest she supports publicly funded sex change operations for members of the military, amnesty for immigrants living here illegally and support for Planned Parenthood.

Tenney said her long voting record and endorsement history debunks this and called his assertions "just slanderous."

Fratto has also tried to pin Tenney as a carpetbagger who has no ties to the district and is abandoning her 22nd District constituents to find a safer Republican seat elsewhere. He also criticized her for refusing to debate him, even though Tenney has talked about transparency as a hallmark of her tenure.