Tenant charged in Springville apartment fire that destroyed four units

A Springville woman was charged for allegedly setting a fire at an apartment building Monday night that destroyed four units, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced.

The suspect, Sara Lilley, 36, was a tenant at the Springbrook Apartments on North Buffalo Street in the Village of Springville, officials said. She was in custody Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

The manager of the the apartment complex told The Buffalo News that investigators were looking at the possibility of arson as the cause of the fire.

"Everybody’s safe," said Andy Powell, the building's property manager. "There’s a couple people without homes, which is heartbreaking. We looked at the cameras and all of a sudden we just saw a fire spread out. So we don’t know what happened."

No injuries to people were reported, but two cats died, the property manager told The Buffalo News. The property manager said that the tenants in all four units have been displaced by the blaze.

Holly Ortolano was watching TV in her apartment when the building next to her caught on fire.

"When I first came out, just the end (of the building) was on fire, and within a matter of minutes, the whole thing was engulfed," Ortolano said. "It was a pretty terrifying scene. Heard some explosions, a lot of flames."

Powell said the building was too damaged to be saved and would eventually be demolished.

The Springville fire department responded to the blaze and were assisted by multiple other volunteer fire agencies.

The Erie County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Unit was called in to handle the probe into the suspected arson.

Mindi Marrelli, who lives in the apartment complex, said her two cats – Carmelo and Thomas – died in the fire.

Marrelli said she lost “everything” in the fire and was unsure what she and her four children were going to do next.

“It was terrifying,” Marrelli said. “It happened so fast.”