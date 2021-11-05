Tenant and kids living without heat or hot water after 40 phone calls to landlord

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But ERAP pays the rent to a property manager at Honesty Property Management and Multi Services, said Meghan Zickl, tenant advocate at PUSH Buffalo.

The property manager was supposed to provide accommodations to move Bryant by Friday, “but offered a worse place in Niagara Falls” which is not feasible because the children attend Buffalo Public Schools, Zickl said.

A spokesman for the City of Buffalo said the heat and hot water were turned back on late Friday, after the PUSH Buffalo press conference.

The advocacy group said they hoped to call attention to the ways in which landlords are taking advantage of the public dollars being distributed through ERAP to help cover rent during the pandemic.

“What is happening in this house is absolutely wrong. It’s deplorable and it’s unacceptable,” said Harper Bishop, deputy director of movement building for PUSH. “Everyone has the right to sustainable, affordable, quality housing in our community. That should be the floor, not the ceiling.”