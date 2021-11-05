Tenant and kids living without heat or hot water after 40 phone calls to landlord

Brianna Bryant and her three children – aged 6 and younger – had been without heat and hot water for seven days in their 416 Wohlers Ave. apartment.
She said she made 40 calls to the landlord, but no action has been taken to rectify the situation.
Her $750 rent has been paid through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program from June 2021 through October 2021, but the landlord has continued to demand an additional $65 per month for utilities from her, she said.
“Basically, he’s just not fixing anything,” Bryant said during a press conference Friday organized by PUSH Buffalo.
PUSH Buffalo provided a copy of a city inspection report dated Friday of the fully occupied, four-unit dwelling. City inspector Joseph Sacco deemed the structure “unfit for human occupancy” in the report because the building required structural repairs and was occupied without verifying the work; smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at all four apartments and common halls are missing; furnaces, hot water tanks and electrical panels are not properly installed; and there is an insect and/or rodent infestation.
“Due to the above violations this build should not be occupied. You must provide suitable housing for all tenants at this property” the report said.
The document names Roksana Pervin of West Babylon as the owner.
But ERAP pays the rent to a property manager at Honesty Property Management and Multi Services, said Meghan Zickl, tenant advocate at PUSH Buffalo.
The property manager was supposed to provide accommodations to move Bryant by Friday, “but offered a worse place in Niagara Falls” which is not feasible because the children attend Buffalo Public Schools, Zickl said.
A spokesman for the City of Buffalo said the heat and hot water were turned back on late Friday, after the PUSH Buffalo press conference.
The advocacy group said they hoped to call attention to the ways in which landlords are taking advantage of the public dollars being distributed through ERAP to help cover rent during the pandemic.
“What is happening in this house is absolutely wrong. It’s deplorable and it’s unacceptable,” said Harper Bishop, deputy director of movement building for PUSH. “Everyone has the right to sustainable, affordable, quality housing in our community. That should be the floor, not the ceiling.”
“In the middle of a global pandemic, that anyone would find it acceptable to leave these individuals without hot water and heat for seven days is absolutely inhumane, wrong, and PUSH Buffalo and our allies are out here today to say we see you and we’re going to hold you accountable. If you are taking public dollars through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and you are not doing right by your tenants, we see you, and we’re going to hold you accountable. We need greater scrutiny from public officials, from the City of Buffalo and from our elected officials in totality around what it looks like when we give public dollars to individuals.”
Bryant said she has looked for other places to live, but rents are high.
“I’m working 40 hours a week. I’m making $17.50 (an hour). Paying rent, lights, gas, clothing food … it’s going to take me time to build up a security deposit … and then first month’s rent,” she said. “So it’s kind of hard for me because I’m a single parent. I’m not receiving public assistance. I’m not getting food stamps.”