Ten-digit phone numbers for local calls now in effect

County residents in the 716 area code starting Sunday must dial the area code first to make local calls.

The Federal Communications Commission is requiring the change in 35 states where area codes, including 716, use 988 as the first three digits of some local phone numbers. That prefix is the new three-digit number to reach the national Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. People will still be required to dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to reach the health crisis lifeline until July 16, 2022, when the transition to 988 will occur.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to change contact information in mobile phones, and to reprogram all services, automatic dialing equipment or other equipment that are programmed to complete calls to local numbers to include the 10-digit numbers. That includes fax machines, fire or burglary alarm systems, speed dialers, security systems or gates, call forward settings and voicemail services and pet ID tags.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.