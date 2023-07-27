Weather forecasters have issued a heat advisory for several Western New York counties on Friday, where it will feel like the mid to upper 90s thanks to high humidity.

The advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. for Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, as well as other counties in the vicinity of Lake Ontario.

High temperatures combined with elevated humidity will create "apparent temperatures" above 90 degrees across the region and other parts of the state, according to forecasters.

Meanwhile, a cold front is expected generate some heavy rain and possibly strong gusty winds late Friday night and Saturday, according to the weather service.

Residents are urged to be alert for effects of heat stroke, which include hot, dry, red skin, along with a rapid pulse, rapid and shallow breath, loss of alertness and a body temperature above 105 degrees.