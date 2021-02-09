Temporary closing of YMCA swim clubs irks parents as pandemic goes on

Both Kerry Killian and Tom Killian said it does not make sense that the local YMCA swim clubs remain closed down while large swim clubs at some other YMCAs in the state – notably in Rochester and on Long Island – have resumed.

Charlie Schutt was, until recently, the Ken-Ton Cobras swim coach, a position he held for about 10 years.

+9 WNY gyms partially reopen. Who will come? Gym reopenings have confounded health departments across the globe, including in New York, where fitness business owners who thought they would be part of a phase four reopening in June had to wait until Aug. 24.

He said that there is no easy way to operate a swim club in the middle of a pandemic, especially at an indoor pool such as the one at the Ken-Ton branch that has a limited number of narrow swimming lanes. There are about 15 or 20 swim clubs in the area, and only about four are operating now, Schutt said.

He said he appreciates the concerns raised by the parents, but said a lot of misinformation circulated in regard to the temporary closings. He said no swim coaches were fired, although he is not returning to the Cobras.

"It was very emotional for these parents," Schutt said, but, "I understand why the decision that was made was made."

Lap swimming for adults and some older children is the only program offered now, although the YMCA is focused on resuming swim lessons and water safety instruction, Falkner said. The YMCA also hopes to resume lessons in other youth sports that have been on hold in recent months.

"We're trying to serve the greater good," Falkner said. "Some people took it as abandoning them and only focusing on seniors, but that's not the case. We're trying to service everybody as best we can."

