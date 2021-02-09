Temporary closing of YMCA swim clubs irks parents as pandemic goes on

Members of YMCA Buffalo Niagara swim clubs say they are frustrated that the organization is leaving the programs dead in the water for at least 18 months.
The YMCA closed down the clubs – which operate at branches in Amherst, Lockport and the Town of Tonawanda – in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic first took hold. But even as the state has lifted restrictions on gyms and other venues, the agency won't reopen the competitive clubs until fall at the earliest.
"We can't wait until September," said Tom Killian, whose daughter and two sons swam for years with the Ken-Ton Cobras swim club.
As a result, parents say that they are looking for other area clubs that have resumed operations to give their children a chance to swim competitively without having to wait another seven months or more.
The YMCA said it intends to revive the clubs in the fall, but added that right now its pools are in too much demand and social distancing is a challenge for club swimmers.
The planned improvements – all outdoors – would include a large pavilion, basketball courts, a climbing tower, a pool and splash pad, an archery range and an amphitheater.
"Unfortunately, we just couldn't bring it back as quickly as some other people wanted, but it's not canceled by any means," said Geoffrey Falkner, the YMCA's vice president for strategy and marketing.
The YMCA for a number of years has operated three swim teams: the Sharks, at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA in Amherst; the Cobras, based at the Ken-Ton Family YMCA Branch; and the Stingrays, who swim at the Lockport Family Branch YMCA.
The teams, which serve swimmers from elementary school through high school, give them a chance to compete in club-level swimming at an affordable annual cost and in a family atmosphere, Killian said.
Many swimmers stick with a team for a decade or more, gaining experience and bonding with other members of the clubs. As many as 25 or 30 kids would be in the water at any time for the Ken-Ton Cobras.
Killian's daughter, now a college freshman, swam with the Cobras for nine years before aging out last year. His sons swam with the club for six or seven years and still would be swimming on the team if it were up and running now.
Support Local Journalism
In recent years, the center has faced slipping membership, difficulty in hiring lifeguards and growing competition from commercial gyms.
He said he understands the initial shutdown of the swim clubs in spring 2020, when the state-imposed lockdown closed the doors of all gyms and other non-essential businesses.
But, Killian said, what frustrated him and other parents was the delay in restarting the swim clubs, even after the YMCA branches got permission to reopen their gyms and pools.
Killian's wife, Kerry, recently posted on Facebook that Cobra members were given a hard time when they went to sign up for time slots for lap swimming, and parents were told directly that the Ken-Ton branch was prioritizing its senior members over youth members.
"We. Are. Devastated. And heartbroken. This is a wound that will be open for a long time to come," Kerry Killian wrote.
Both Kerry Killian and Tom Killian said it does not make sense that the local YMCA swim clubs remain closed down while large swim clubs at some other YMCAs in the state – notably in Rochester and on Long Island – have resumed.
Charlie Schutt was, until recently, the Ken-Ton Cobras swim coach, a position he held for about 10 years.
Gym reopenings have confounded health departments across the globe, including in New York, where fitness business owners who thought they would be part of a phase four reopening in June had to wait until Aug. 24.
He said that there is no easy way to operate a swim club in the middle of a pandemic, especially at an indoor pool such as the one at the Ken-Ton branch that has a limited number of narrow swimming lanes. There are about 15 or 20 swim clubs in the area, and only about four are operating now, Schutt said.
He said he appreciates the concerns raised by the parents, but said a lot of misinformation circulated in regard to the temporary closings. He said no swim coaches were fired, although he is not returning to the Cobras.
"It was very emotional for these parents," Schutt said, but, "I understand why the decision that was made was made."
Lap swimming for adults and some older children is the only program offered now, although the YMCA is focused on resuming swim lessons and water safety instruction, Falkner said. The YMCA also hopes to resume lessons in other youth sports that have been on hold in recent months.
"We're trying to serve the greater good," Falkner said. "Some people took it as abandoning them and only focusing on seniors, but that's not the case. We're trying to service everybody as best we can."