Temple Beth Zion's former cantor accuses synagogue of blacklisting her in retaliation

However, the organization's report was not public, and while it was provided to the synagogue's leadership, it was not revealed to the congregation or community until it was reported in detail by The Buffalo News. Beth Zion allowed Freirich to continue serving as rabbi through the end of 2020, while Myers took a leave of absence before stepping down at the same time.

In her complaint, Myers said she has been blocked since then from officiating at ceremonies or teaching at the new Community Religious School formed by three synagogues.

And, she said, she has been prevented from active participation in Jewish community events where Temple Beth Zion is one of the organizations involved. That includes the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration last April, in which she had participated annually since returning to the Buffalo area in 2003 and then joining Beth Zion as cantorial soloist in October 2006.