Temple Beth Zion's former cantor accuses synagogue of blacklisting her in retaliation

The synagogue cantor whose sexual harassment complaints against a local rabbi rocked Buffalo's largest Jewish congregation is now accusing Temple Beth Zion and its leadership of illegally retaliating against her by blacklisting her from leading community events and getting paying jobs.
Cantor Penny Myers has filed a formal complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights alleging that Temple Beth Zion violated state anti-discrimination laws, first by demoting her after she initially complained about Rabbi Jonathan Freirich and then by publicly demeaning, humiliating and damaging her reputation.
She blamed the synagogue's "senior staff and lay leadership" as the sources of the "blacklisting and slander," as well as for the "falsehoods" that Myers is under a non-compete agreement that does not exist.
Beth Zion has been notified of the complaint and will have an opportunity to respond, before the state agency determines if it has jurisdiction and conducts a formal investigation.
Beth Zion’s Minneapolis-based labor lawyer, Joseph B. Nierenberg, rejected Myers’ allegations, saying most of them "have nothing to do with Temple Beth Zion."
“There was no intentional infliction of emotional distress. There was no retaliation,” he said Friday.
He said Myers was never demoted, nor did Beth Zion either request, force or expect her resignation. "They expected her to return to her duties," he said. "She resigned, voluntarily."
Further, Nierenberg dismissed the claims of “blacklisting,” saying “it just didn’t happen." And, he said, her assertions wouldn't qualify as retaliation under current law.
“There’s an effort by Cantor Myers to control the narrative of her present stature in the community,” Nierenberg said. “Temple Beth Zion and its leadership have done nothing to disadvantage Cantor Myers in the community.”
Myers said she has documentation to prove her assertions.
Myers, who worked at Beth Zion for 14 years, resigned as its cantor in December 2020, a year after she filed a harassment complaint with multiple charges against Freirich with the Central Conference of American Rabbis, which is the rabbinical trade organization for the Reform movement of Judaism.
Following an investigation, the national rabbinical organization found that Freirich had violated the group's ethics code multiple times over four years, citing "inappropriate comments or behavior" by the rabbi that started the weekend he interviewed for the job in 2016, when he referred to Myers as the "beautiful blond cantor." The rabbinical association said the rabbi's excuses were "not credible" and censured him.
However, the organization's report was not public, and while it was provided to the synagogue's leadership, it was not revealed to the congregation or community until it was reported in detail by The Buffalo News. Beth Zion allowed Freirich to continue serving as rabbi through the end of 2020, while Myers took a leave of absence before stepping down at the same time.
In her complaint, Myers said she has been blocked since then from officiating at ceremonies or teaching at the new Community Religious School formed by three synagogues.
And, she said, she has been prevented from active participation in Jewish community events where Temple Beth Zion is one of the organizations involved. That includes the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration last April, in which she had participated annually since returning to the Buffalo area in 2003 and then joining Beth Zion as cantorial soloist in October 2006.
She also said she was invited by another member of the local clergy to take his place for a community-wide prayer service a week prior to the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah in August 2021 but was cut out of the program by the organizers.
"I was denied the right to earn money and was shunned from the congregation, which was tremendously damaging to my professional reputation," Myers wrote in her complaint, which was filed on Dec. 22, 2021 . "TBZ has indicated to other synagogue leaders and agencies that they will not participate in any local Jewish community events where I am involved."
And she asserted that she has been disparaged in a letter from past synagogue presidents in the synagogue's monthly bulletin, and in emails and letters written by Beth Zion Board President David Goldberg to the Cantors Assembly and more recently to Temple Beth Zion members in early November.
But Nierenberg said that Myers "had no right to officiate at Beth Zion," since "she was no longer their cantor."
Nierenberg warned Myers against "spreading falsehoods and maligning Temple Beth Zion and its leadership," cautioning in an October 2021 letter that Myers should "cease her pattern of harassment" or the synagogue would sue for defamation.
Myers, whose salary was $103,800, said she is primarily seeking repentance and a public written apology to clear her name, along with "nominal" damages to cover legal fees. She's also asking for a symbolic payment of $18 – a traditional amount that references the numeric value of the Hebrew letters that make up the word "chai," or life.