Summer is finally here – just in time for school.

Temperatures will be heating up, particularly in Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, which could hit 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. Labor Day for Niagara, Orleans, Genesee counties and counties to the east, including Monroe.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," according to the weather service.

Heat index values in the mid-90s are expected in the advisory area, with the highest heat index values in urban and valleys.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Winds off Lake Erie should keep the Buffalo metro area hovering in the high 80s.

"We'll have a decent southwest wind coming off the lake keeping us cooler," said David Thomas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While it will be sunny, it will be humid, with heat indices in Western New York in the low-90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buffalo's splash pads will remain open a week past the traditional Labor Day closing because of the hot weather, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Sunday. The splash pads will close next Sunday. Labor Day remains the last day for swimming at the city's outdoor pools.

We probably won't set any records in Buffalo this week, although Tuesday might be the best chance. The record high temperature for Monday is 94, set in 1953. The record high for Tuesday is 92, set in 1948, and the record high for Wednesday is 93, set in 1945.

The stretch of hot, dry weather comes after a cooler than normal August. The temperature has been in the 90s three times this year: July 6, and June 1 and 2.

Don't get used to the heat. Highs will be near 80 on Thursday, and near 72 on Friday.