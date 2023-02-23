Western New Yorkers spent much of Thursday recovering from a storm of freezing rain and sleet that left a half-inch of ice in Cheektowaga, Blasdell and Elma, and more than a quarter of an inch across much of northern and eastern Erie County.

For many in the Buffalo metro area, that meant aggressively scraping sheets of ice off of cars; taking short, choppy steps down driveways and sidewalks; and waiting patiently for power outages to be resolved.

Then Mother Nature piled on.

The wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet returned to northern Erie County and the Northtowns mid-afternoon Thursday, leaving around another tenth of an inch of ice for the evening commute, with wind gusts approaching 40 mph. The winter weather advisory, expected to expire at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, was bumped to 10 p.m., with the mixed precipitation expected to turn to snow overnight. And while the wind is expected to relent during the day Friday, temperatures into the weekend are unlikely to rise to provide relief.

"There's no warmup to melt all the ice away," said Heather Kenyon, a National Weather Service Buffalo meteorologist, on Thursday morning. Niagara and Orleans counties saw most of their precipitation as snow, with Sanborn receiving 4.2 inches and Newfane and Lockport receiving around 3 inches. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga received 2 inches, as did Williamsville and Snyder; the Southern Tier and most Southtowns received less than an inch of snow.

The scene was much different in the Southern Tier and parts of southern Erie County, in which temperatures reached the mid-50s on Thursday afternoon, a heat wave compared to the temperatures that hovered around freezing just 30 or so miles north and west. For instance, temperatures were 49 degrees in Jamestown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 27 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga – a difference of 22 degrees over a span of about 70 miles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Since it has been a few years since we had this much ice on campus, we figured it's a good time for a reminder! pic.twitter.com/zSDU8j7i5l — Buffalo State UPD (@BuffaloStateUPD) February 23, 2023

About 25,000 NYSEG customers were without power early Thursday morning – centered in Cheektowaga, West Seneca and Orchard Park – but crews restored electricity to more than 10,000 of those by noon. Almost the entire Village of Sloan did not have power for much of the day Thursday. Households using National Grid were more fortunate, as only around 500 were without power as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

As expected, the ice storm affected travel in the area. Traffic signals were out, while lanes on major routes were closed at various points Thursday due to disabled vehicles. In Buffalo, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority suspended metro rail service temporarily Thursday morning, but buses were unaffected.

Public works officials around Western New York reported downed power lines and telephone poles which blocked roads like Jewett Holmwood in the Town of Aurora and Center Road in West Seneca. The biggest trouble spots were Galleria Drive near the Walden Galleria entrance Thursday morning, and later the closure for power line repairs of Walden Avenue between Galleria Drive and Duke Road, a busy stretch just west of the mall.

The City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works said Thursday afternoon that no major damage occurred as the result of the storm, but the city's 311 line received more than 60 calls for tree-related issues, according to spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge. The city's forestry crews and contractors responded to the calls, according to the report.

Among the delays and closures were SUNY Buffalo State University, which canceled all classes before 10 a.m. Thursday, while SUNY Erie's South Campus canceled all of its classes. The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's downtown location and other city branches did not open until noon, and the Town of Cheektowaga's Twitter account reported Cheektowaga Town Hall closed for the day due to a power outage.

The outlook for the first part of the weekend is frigid. Temperatures Friday will be stuck in 20s, according to the NWS Buffalo forecast, with wind chills likely in the single digits. Saturday promises to be cloudy and a bit more pleasant, but still with potential snow showers.