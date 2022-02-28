Teenager indicted in stabbing outside McKinley High School

A 17-year-old Buffalo youth charged in connection with a Feb. 9 assault outside McKinley High School was arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault, according to the District Attorney's Office

The youth is accused of joining with other people in an attack on Sirgio Jeter, 14, who was beaten and stabbed multiple times during the altercation. The victim continues to be treated for his injuries.

Another 17-year-old in the case is accused of having intentionally shot a school security officer who ran toward the melee in an attempt to break up the fight. That youth is charged with firing multiple rounds from an illegal weapon.

The security officer suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. A day after the incident, a 13-year-old reported being grazed by a bullet.

