Teen wants to sue Williamsville schools after tripping, injuring herself during science experiment

Mansouri tripped and fell, injuring her right knee, according to her petition. She said her leg hurt, and it started to swell.

She said she was treated at Excelsior Orthopaedics and referred to physical therapy.

Mansouri said restrictions put in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic made it harder for her to keep up with therapy, but she expected to be back sometime in March.

However, Mansouri didn't take any legal action over her injuries until March 1, when she retained Penberthy.

The attorney said Mansouri hasn't been able to take part in school sports since the injury. Penberthy said her client was an energetic teenager before the injury and her inability to resume a full range of activities has depressed her.

"It's life-changing," Penberthy said.

In New York, anyone who wants to sue a public entity such as a school district over a personal injury or similar claim, or who wants to keep open the option of suing, must file a notice of claim within 90 days of the incident. Anyone who misses that deadline must convince a judge to grant an exception allowing the late claim.