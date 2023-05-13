A shooting Saturday in Cheektowaga Town Park sent a 15-year-old boy to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment, Cheektowaga Police reported.

According to police, officers responded to the park on Harlem Road following a report before 8 p.m. that about 100 youths were preparing to fight. As they were on their way, police received reports of gunshots.

The park was closed for the night, and Cheektowaga detectives are investigating. Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Mike Pilat at 716-686-3971 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411), beginning the message with CPDNY.