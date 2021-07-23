Teen injured by gunfire Friday in Riverside

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Riverside that injured a teen.
Northwest District officers responded to the call just before 2:30 p.m. near Crowley Avenue and Isabelle Street.
A male in his teens was shot in the leg and taken to Erie County Medical Center. A police spokesman said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Buffalo police have not reported making any arrests following the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.
