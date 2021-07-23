 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen injured by gunfire Friday in Riverside
0 comments

Teen injured by gunfire Friday in Riverside

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Riverside that injured a teen.

Northwest District officers responded to the call just before 2:30 p.m. near Crowley Avenue and Isabelle Street.

A male in his teens was shot in the leg and taken to Erie County Medical Center. A police spokesman said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Buffalo police have not reported making any arrests following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News