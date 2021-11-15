Teen faces numerous charges following car chase through Niagara County

A teenager is facing numerous charges after authorities say he stole a pickup truck in Ransomville early Monday and led deputies on a chase through several communities.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the incident began at 2:40 a.m. when dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a driveway on Harris Avenue in Wilson.

Dispatchers then received a second call reporting three people entering vehicles parked on Ransomville Road. The caller said he yelled to scare the trio away. Finally, a third call came from a Stacey Drive homeowner, who said someone had driven off with his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, which he was following on Ransomville.

Deputies attempted to stop the pickup, but the driver took off, leading his pursuers through Newfane, Lockport and into Niagara Falls, before stopping at Hyde Park Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody and arraigned in Wilson Town Court on charges including reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and various traffic infractions.

