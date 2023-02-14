Play golf in Buffalo in February? Wednesday's your chance.
The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced that its 18-hole Delaware Park course and its 9-hole Cazenovia Park course will be open Wednesday for one day only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fee will be $10, payable at the club house at either course. Golfers may play as many holes as they like.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
