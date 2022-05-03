Teachers lose court appeal over Buffalo Public Schools' music and arts offerings

The Appellate Division in Rochester backed a lower court decision that denied a request for a court order to force Buffalo Public Schools to offer more arts courses and to do so equitably.

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita III ruled in December 2020 that the state affords school districts discretion over what arts courses to offer.

"While the regulations provide that the district must offer students the opportunity for an arts sequence, (the district) may exercise discretion in how to do so," according to appellate ruling Friday affirming Sedita's decision.

Two parents and five teachers asked for a finding that the district failed to provide all of its high school students with the opportunity to complete a three- to five-course arts sequence during the 2019-2020 school year.

Of 2,676 students in the freshman class that school year, 8.4% were offered the opportunity to complete a visual art, music, dance and theater sequence, according to the lawsuit.

The district contended it complies with state law, saying the state commissioner of education has never cited it for being out of compliance with arts requirements.