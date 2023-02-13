Her early challenges in life shaped Eve Shippens' passion to give back to the community – first as a school teacher, and now in her bid to become a Common Council member.

She grew up on welfare, became pregnant at 16 and had an incarcerated stepfather.

“I struggled a lot as a kid. I had a lot of obstacles, and I’ve overcome a lot," Shippens said. "Then I became a teacher, and thought I can give back in this way. But I’ve been a teacher 22 years, and I see so many things that impact my students in the classroom have nothing to do with what we do in the building.”

So, she wants to use her life experiences and lessons to benefit those in the North District, where she plans to challenge incumbent Joseph Golombek Jr., whose 24 years on the Council make him the longest currently serving council member.

“I’ve experienced so many of the struggles, firsthand, that a lot of our families face, and I have, for years, figured out how to bring in resources into my own personal life to get through challenges and to make a better situation for my own kids,” Shippens said.

Shippens, 51, becomes the third woman to announce a run for the Council, including 2021 mayoral candidate India Walton in the Masten District seat, and Kathryn Franco, who's seeking a rematch in the University District against Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, to whom she lost four years ago.

“I think it’s past time for women to be on the Council,” Shippens said of the all-male Common Council. “I think representation absolutely matters. It matters racially. It matters gender. It matters with LGBTQ folks."

After graduating from City Honors School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University at Buffalo and a master’s degree in secondary education from D'Youville College. She has been a teacher in Buffalo Public Schools for 22 years, currently as a science teacher at East Community High School.

The North District is roughly bounded by Kenmore Avenue to the north, Forest Avenue in the south, Delaware Avenue on the east and the Niagara River in the west. It’s home to the Black Rock and Riverside neighborhoods, and includes one of the city's poorest ZIP codes, 14207, where the median household income is about $27,000.

Shippens said her priorities would include stabilizing neighborhoods by helping low-income families stay in their homes and investing in green infrastructure.

“Just walking around the community, you can see the housing neglect and deterioration,” she said. “There’s a public education that goes into healthy neighborhoods, like what programs can you qualify for, where can you get assistance and what can you do, even if you don’t have assistance just on a personal level to make to make your home healthier and safer for your families.”

Ensuring the North District gets its fair share of city services and resources would be another priority.

She said she would hold district-wide stakeholder meetings if elected.

“We have definite issues in the city with connecting different parts together and getting information to the people who need it the most,” said Shippens, a homeowner in the Grant-Amherst neighborhood. “All of those things go into building safe communities."

Shippens also wants to revitalize the business community while supporting workers’ rights.

Shippens is no stranger to political campaigns. She was an India Walton campaign staffer during Walton’s bid for Buffalo mayor in 2021. She was Jennifer Mecozzi’s campaign manager for all three of her successful runs for the Buffalo School Board. And she knocked on doors for the campaigns of state Assembly members Monica Wallace and Patrick Burke, Shippens said.

She’s also co-chairperson of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization and serves on the Executive Committee and the Political Action Committee of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. She also sits on the union’s Community Engagement Committee. She is a delegate for New York State United Teachers and serves on its Human and Civil and Human Rights Committee. She is a member of Citizen Action of New York and just stepped down from the leadership team of Our City Action Buffalo. A Democrat, Shippens also has been active with the Working Families Party for a decade, she said.

“I really feel I can build on those relationships and on the collaborations I’ve already been a part of to really look at the resources we have here, get that information out to the people and then lobby at the correct levels of government to get more,” she said. “Wherever there is still a need, let’s fill that need.”

Shippens, a mother of 20- and 35-year-old sons and a 25-year-old daughter, faces a primary challenge against Golombek that few others have chosen to make.

Golombek hasn’t had a challenger in a primary election since 2011.

“I take every day like I am campaigning, like I am running, so whether there is a person running against me or not, I always follow up on my constituents’ services and community involvement," Golombek said. "It’s not going to be any different as a council member than any other day of the week or any other day of the year. The only difference will be I will be doing more door-to-door this year.

“Shippens has every right to run,” he added. “I’m not afraid to put out my message and my accomplishments and what we’re working on this year.”