Federal attorneys have accused owners of a City of Tonawanda restaurant of driving a transgender employee out of his job with "incessant harassment” and offensive remarks about his gender identity.

T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria on Wheeler Street was accused of unlawful workplace harassment in a federal lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The government agency charged on Thursday that “one of T.C. Wheelers’ owners repeatedly harassed Quinn J. Gambino, a transgender male, including telling Gambino that he ‘wasn’t a real man,’ asking invasive questions about his transition and asking, ‘Does she have female parts?’ ”

Gambino began working as a cook at the restaurant in January 2021 and was compelled to quit four months later because of repeated harassment by an owner, managers and co-workers, the EEOC reported in court papers.

Owners of the business "failed to protect Gambino by not addressing the almost daily harassment from all levels of staff, including owners, managers and line employees,” the EEOC said.

The restaurant owners, identified in court papers as Christopher and Anthony Candino, could not be reached for comment on Thursday. A restaurant worker said she was unaware of the reported harassment and said she would pass a Buffalo News reporter’s contact information on to the owners and managers.

According to court papers, Gambino identified himself as a male when he applied for work in January 2021, but did not tell the owners he was transgender.

Soon after he began working at T.C. Wheelers, Gambino was subjected to “numerous anti-transgender comments,” including remarks that equated “being transgender to pedophilia,” the lawsuit claimed.

Owners did nothing to stop the harassment after Gambino complained, and the cook quit his job in May 2021, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

The EEOC accused Christopher Candino of repeatedly stating his disapproval of Gambino’s transgender status and referring to Gambino as “she.”

After Gambino filed a complaint, the EEOC said it issued a “letter of determination” in February 2022, telling restaurant owners that it found probable cause to believe federal discrimination law had been violated.

The EEOC said it then gave T.C. Wheelers an opportunity to remedy the situation, but could not reach an agreement with the restaurant.

The lawsuit seeks back pay and unspecified punitive damages against the restaurant. It also seeks to require the restaurant to stop harassment and give equal opportunities to transgender workers.