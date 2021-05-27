Taxes going down in Lackawanna

The tax rate in Lackawanna is going down for the second consecutive year.

The City Council made no changes to Mayor Annette Iafallo’s $29.6 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins Aug. 1.

The budget calls for a unified city tax rate of $16.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for all properties, a decrease of 40 cents, or nearly 2.5%, from this year. The $12.48 million tax levy is down 1.66%.

This is the second year of a unified tax rate, following years of separate rates for homestead and nonhomestead properties. The more competitive unified rate is designed to boost the city's economy.

Iafallo said Lackawanna has seen an increase in development activity since early 2020, with $74.5 million in new projects underway or near completion. More than $72 million of the new projects are part of the plan by New York State, Erie County and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to remediate and redevelop 244 acres on the former Bethlehem Steel property.

“It will take time to rebuild our business base, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction,” Iafallo said.

