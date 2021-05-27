 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taxes going down in Lackawanna
0 comments
top story

Taxes going down in Lackawanna

Support this work for $1 a month

The tax rate in Lackawanna is going down for the second consecutive year.

The City Council made no changes to Mayor Annette Iafallo’s $29.6 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins Aug. 1.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The budget calls for a unified city tax rate of $16.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for all properties, a decrease of 40 cents, or nearly 2.5%, from this year. The $12.48 million tax levy is down 1.66%.

This is the second year of a unified tax rate, following years of separate rates for homestead and nonhomestead properties. The more competitive unified rate is designed to boost the city's economy.

Iafallo said Lackawanna has seen an increase in development activity since early 2020, with $74.5 million in new projects underway or near completion. More than $72 million of the new projects are part of the plan by New York State, Erie County and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to remediate and redevelop 244 acres on the former Bethlehem Steel property.

“It will take time to rebuild our business base, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction,” Iafallo said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US vaccinations: States offer cash prizes and scholarships

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News