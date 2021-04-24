Tax breaks sought for conversion of unfinished Amherst hotel to student housing

The New York City development company that wants to revive a "zombie" hotel in Amherst by converting the building into student housing has asked for tax incentives to cover part of the cost of the $21.3 million project.
DMG Investments said in its application to the Amherst Industrial Development Agency that the project isn't financially viable without the requested property, sales and mortgage recording tax breaks because of the significant expense required to renovate and expand the unfinished structure.
The unfinished six-story hotel on Sweet Home Road has been languishing in uncertainty for more than two years, despite an effort by the current owners to restart work in fall 2018.
The Amherst IDA typically hasn't granted tax incentives for new-build student housing constructed near the University at Buffalo North Campus in recent years. But DMG Investments argues that the project is eligible for tax breaks under the uniform policy followed by local IDAs because it is an adaptive reuse of an existing structure for a new purpose.
"There are numerous challenges associated with converting the uncompleted building into market-rate housing," DMG said in its application.
The Amherst IDA will hold a public hearing on the request on May 6.
Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said he needs to read the application before forming an opinion on the merits of the incentive request. But he acknowledged the costs involved in transforming the partially finished hotel into apartments and he said student housing is needed more than a hotel in this part of town.
"It's a priority resuscitation project for us," Kulpa said of the would-be hotel, which has vexed his office for years.
Brothers Sam and Jas Johal, business owners in Ontario, bought the property at 1265 Sweet Home Road, south of the Rensch Road entrance to the UB campus, in 2007 through a limited liability company. The first round of work ended in 2009 and the project languished until 2015, when the Johals received approval to begin all over again.
Work on the latest version of the six-story, 88,000-square-foot structure, a Maplewood Suites Extended Stay hotel, began in November 2016 and ended in early 2018.
It is primarily an incomplete building shell with walls, windows and floors on a fenced-in construction lot. And the owners face multiple mechanic's liens and even foreclosures for millions of dollars in unpaid bills – along with more than $100,000 in unpaid property taxes.
DMG Investments would buy the 2.4-acre site from the Johals for $5.8 million, convert the existing structure into 130 student apartments for $8.4 million and tack on an annex that would add 17,000 square feet and 24 units at a cost of $2.6 million. Soft costs such as engineering work, along with spending on furniture, bring the total to $21.3 million.
Most of the 154 units would be one-bedroom or studio apartments. The project required a rezoning, which the Amherst Town Board has approved.
DMG justified the requested tax breaks by noting the deteriorating condition of the unfinished building and the high cost of performing renovations, particularly in converting planned hotel rooms to apartments and as pandemic-related shortages have driven up the cost of building materials. The company said it can't obtain financing for the project without the tax breaks.
The company also pointed out that the Johals would use proceeds from the sale of the hotel to pay delinquent property taxes and to make whole contractors, subcontractors and others who have filed liens over nonpayment.
The sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks would be worth about $625,000. DMG's application doesn't include the estimated value of the property tax incentives.
DMG projects that work would begin at the site Sept. 1 and wrap up one year later.