Tax breaks sought for conversion of unfinished Amherst hotel to student housing

The New York City development company that wants to revive a "zombie" hotel in Amherst by converting the building into student housing has asked for tax incentives to cover part of the cost of the $21.3 million project.

DMG Investments said in its application to the Amherst Industrial Development Agency that the project isn't financially viable without the requested property, sales and mortgage recording tax breaks because of the significant expense required to renovate and expand the unfinished structure.

NYC developer to buy unfinished Amherst hotel, transform it into student housing The unfinished six-story hotel on Sweet Home Road has been languishing in uncertainty for more than two years, despite an effort by the current owners to restart work in fall 2018.

The Amherst IDA typically hasn't granted tax incentives for new-build student housing constructed near the University at Buffalo North Campus in recent years. But DMG Investments argues that the project is eligible for tax breaks under the uniform policy followed by local IDAs because it is an adaptive reuse of an existing structure for a new purpose.

"There are numerous challenges associated with converting the uncompleted building into market-rate housing," DMG said in its application.

The Amherst IDA will hold a public hearing on the request on May 6.