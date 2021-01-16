Taverns near Bills Stadium lament lost business during team's magical season

Rich Ebeling, part of the family that owns Danny's South restaurant in the shadow of Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, can only imagine what the team's run to the playoffs would have meant for business in a year free from the pandemic's grip.
"We've been here over 20 years – it easily would have been our best season ever," Ebeling said Saturday from the Abbott Road restaurant, where roughly 90% of the workers were forced onto unemployment as family members strained to keep the venue open.
Restaurants here and across New York have dealt with brutal economic challenges this year and with ever-shifting regulations on what type of service they're allowed to provide. The state at varying times has allowed limited indoor dining, outdoor dining only or no on-premises dining at all.
It's particularly frustrating for restaurants near Bills Stadium that normally would enjoy a spinoff effect from a successful Bills season and a slate of home games with the stadium filled to capacity. Fans were barred from home games until a small number were let in for the Bills' two playoff games.
"It's tough for all the restaurants," Ebeling said. "Your hands are kind of tied right now. You're at the mercy of what they decide to do that day."
On Thursday, for example, restaurants in Erie County's "orange zone" learned they would be allowed to reopen their dining rooms, at 50% capacity, under "yellow zone" rules but with a 10 p.m. curfew in place that will require them to shut down indoor dining during the third quarter of Saturday's playoff game.
Danny's South has set up about 14 tables for outdoor dining but that's a far cry from the 200 or 250 people who could fit inside in pre-coronavirus days.
Ebeling said they have reservations for people going to the stadium, where 6,700 fans are allowed, and some reservations for people who plan to leave the restaurant at halftime to beat the 10 p.m. curfew.
Normally, for a home Bills game, Ebeling said he would have 10 parties in the parking lot, bus parties of fans from Canada and motor homes parked in their lot in the days before the game.
"It would be crazy," he said, adding, "I'm looking at it as something, but I'm not happy with just something. Something doesn't pay the bills."
Covid-19 restrictions also have hit O'Neill's Stadium Inn, also located on Abbott but on the north side of the stadium.
"It's a third of our yearly income that's gone," O'Neill's co-owner Peggy Cerrone said. "It hurts."
The restaurant can hold 100 people, but while the orange zone rules were in place they had just six tables of four in a covered outdoor eating area, she said, as well as takeout and delivery through online food delivery services.
During a normal game day, Cerrone said, "there's an hour-and-a-half wait to get in here."
"Look, it's not like I'm insensitive to the whole Covid thing. And I understand where the whole thought process is," said Cerrone, who has owned the restaurant for 10 years with her husband, Rick. "But it's been 10 months, and the whole restaurant business is taking a really hard hit."
The restaurant was completely booked for Saturday night's divisional playoff game, even though customers had to leave well before the end of the game.
"It's not last call at 10 o'clock: the building has to be empty, those lights have to be off," she said.