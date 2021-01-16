Taverns near Bills Stadium lament lost business during team's magical season

On Thursday, for example, restaurants in Erie County's "orange zone" learned they would be allowed to reopen their dining rooms, at 50% capacity, under "yellow zone" rules but with a 10 p.m. curfew in place that will require them to shut down indoor dining during the third quarter of Saturday's playoff game.

Danny's South has set up about 14 tables for outdoor dining but that's a far cry from the 200 or 250 people who could fit inside in pre-coronavirus days.

Ebeling said they have reservations for people going to the stadium, where 6,700 fans are allowed, and some reservations for people who plan to leave the restaurant at halftime to beat the 10 p.m. curfew.

Normally, for a home Bills game, Ebeling said he would have 10 parties in the parking lot, bus parties of fans from Canada and motor homes parked in their lot in the days before the game.

"It would be crazy," he said, adding, "I'm looking at it as something, but I'm not happy with just something. Something doesn't pay the bills."

Covid-19 restrictions also have hit O'Neill's Stadium Inn, also located on Abbott but on the north side of the stadium.

"It's a third of our yearly income that's gone," O'Neill's co-owner Peggy Cerrone said. "It hurts."