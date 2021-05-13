Taste of Buffalo set to return with modified event this summer

Other modifications to the festival, which officials said would be in place for one year only, include tickets being sold for various timed sessions. The festival will not be permitted to have free general admission to the public.

Tickets will be sold online. Details are being finalized regarding ticketing and admission, the festival said, and will be shared "in the coming weeks."

Last year's festival, like many others, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our board has spent months working to host one of the first true in-person festivals anywhere in New York State since the pandemic began, and to do so in a safe manner," Taste of Buffalo Chairwoman Amber Hartman said in a release.

Hartman thanked Jennifer Delaney and the staff of the Environmental Health Division of the Erie County Department of Health, and Connie Wendling of Sell-utions, who worked on behalf of the Taste to draft the festival’s Covid-19 health and safety plan.

"We are grateful to Connie, Jennifer, and our many other partners in local and state government who worked with us every step of the way to make this possible,” Hartman said. “We couldn’t be happier to say the Taste of Buffalo is a go for 2021!”

