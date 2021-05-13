Taste of Buffalo set to return with modified event this summer

The Taste of Buffalo announced Thursday that it has received "all necessary approvals" from state and local agencies to have the food festival return this summer.
The famed food festival, which previously announced it would be a ticketed event on July 10-11, said in a release that "guests will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 within the previous 72 hours."
The festival said face coverings must be worn – except when guests are eating or drinking – and that the layout of its tents in Niagara Square and along Delaware Avenue will be altered to allow for increased social distancing.
The festival said that Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein approved the festival’s Covid-19 health and safety plan this week.
"The return of the Taste of Buffalo event is one more sign that our community is emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic," Burstein said in a release.
Support Local Journalism
"We appreciate the care and attention that the Taste directors dedicated to the health considerations for this event. Our department is available to work with other organizations planning larger scale events this summer, to ensure they meet New York State guidelines."
Other modifications to the festival, which officials said would be in place for one year only, include tickets being sold for various timed sessions. The festival will not be permitted to have free general admission to the public.
Tickets will be sold online. Details are being finalized regarding ticketing and admission, the festival said, and will be shared "in the coming weeks."
Last year's festival, like many others, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Our board has spent months working to host one of the first true in-person festivals anywhere in New York State since the pandemic began, and to do so in a safe manner," Taste of Buffalo Chairwoman Amber Hartman said in a release.
Hartman thanked Jennifer Delaney and the staff of the Environmental Health Division of the Erie County Department of Health, and Connie Wendling of Sell-utions, who worked on behalf of the Taste to draft the festival’s Covid-19 health and safety plan.
"We are grateful to Connie, Jennifer, and our many other partners in local and state government who worked with us every step of the way to make this possible,” Hartman said. “We couldn’t be happier to say the Taste of Buffalo is a go for 2021!”