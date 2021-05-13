Taste of Buffalo set to return, but it's too late for other summertime favorites

Thursday’s announcement that the Taste of Buffalo would return after a one-year pandemic hiatus was good news for festival lovers and the region’s adventurous foodies.

What it was not was the first domino to fall that would signal a return to normal for the summer of 2021. In many ways, the Taste will be one of the rare exceptions, not the rule.

Timing and circumstance already have led many event organizers to grudgingly cancel what had been annual events, until Covid-19 all but eliminated that term from our vocabulary.

But at least Buffalo will get a taste of a summer tradition this year.

The famed food festival, which previously announced it would be a ticketed event on July 10-11, said in a release that "guests will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 within the previous 72 hours."

The festival said face coverings must be worn – except when guests are eating or drinking – and that the layout of its tents in Niagara Square and along Delaware Avenue will be altered to allow for increased social distancing. That decision was made before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance later Thursday so it’s not clear if those rules would remain in effect.