Taste of Buffalo set to return, but it's too late for other summertime favorites

Thursday’s announcement that the Taste of Buffalo would return after a one-year pandemic hiatus was good news for festival lovers and the region’s adventurous foodies.
What it was not was the first domino to fall that would signal a return to normal for the summer of 2021. In many ways, the Taste will be one of the rare exceptions, not the rule.
Timing and circumstance already have led many event organizers to grudgingly cancel what had been annual events, until Covid-19 all but eliminated that term from our vocabulary.
But at least Buffalo will get a taste of a summer tradition this year.
The famed food festival, which previously announced it would be a ticketed event on July 10-11, said in a release that "guests will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 within the previous 72 hours."
The festival said face coverings must be worn – except when guests are eating or drinking – and that the layout of its tents in Niagara Square and along Delaware Avenue will be altered to allow for increased social distancing. That decision was made before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance later Thursday so it’s not clear if those rules would remain in effect.
Organizers said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein approved the festival’s Covid-19 health and safety plan this week.
"The return of the Taste of Buffalo event is one more sign that our community is emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic," Burstein said in a written statement.
Other modifications to the festival, which officials said would be in place for one year only, include tickets being sold for various timed sessions. The festival will not be permitted to have free general admission to the public.
Tickets will be sold online. Details are being finalized regarding ticketing and admission, the festival said, and will be shared "in the coming weeks."
Last year's festival, like many others, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For many other summertime events, the same disappointing decision already had been made.
Organizers of the region’s largest summer festivals have wrestled in recent months with whether to go ahead with – or cancel – the 2021 versions of their events.
Last year was a lost year for the festivals because of the pandemic and planners looked to bounce back in 2021. However, infection rates that remained stubbornly high, inconsistent guidance from government officials and logistical challenges have prompted numerous cancellations.
Event organizers also say it’s hard to make decisions several months out from the festival dates when so much can change, for better or worse, between now and then.
The list of major festivals that won’t hold their traditional events in 2021 includes Allentown Art Festival, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, the Italian Heritage Festival and Juneteenth.
“There’s just so much uncertainty surrounding all of this,” Allentown Art Fest President Rita Harrington Lippman told The Buffalo News in March after making the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel this year’s festival scheduled for June 12 and 13.
Lippman said the event can draw up to 26,000 people at one time and it is impossible to control access to the festival, nor could organizers insist on vaccinations or negative Covid-19 tests for attendees.
Moving the festival to later in the year was considered but ruled out because the artists who take part don’t have flexibility in their schedules, she said.
Organizers of the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival also discussed shifting the event from its usual July time slot to the fall but Buffalo’s unpredictable weather – October Storm, anyone? – made that impractical, said spokesman Mark Sorrentino.
The people who run the Italian Fest made the call to cancel in April.
“Honestly, it’s more of a liability and a financial decision before anything,” Sorrentino said in an interview, noting possible legal exposure for sponsors if people claim they caught the virus at the festival.
He said organizers held off on deciding for as long as they could to see what regulations would be imposed for large outdoor festivals.
But he said Italian Fest crews didn’t want to have to deal with ticketing based on time slots, policing attendees over mask-wearing and other challenges.
“That’s not enjoyable for anybody involved,” Sorrentino said.
Other festivals, such as Garden Walk Buffalo and now the Taste of Buffalo, have made a different calculation.
And the Erie County Fair and National Buffalo Wing Festival, which have the benefit of taking place later in the summer calendar, are holding out hope to go ahead with their 2021 events pending the latest state regulations.
“I wish the Taste of Buffalo a lot of luck, but I think it’s going to be a logistical nightmare,” Sorrentino said.