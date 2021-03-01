Taste of Buffalo, Allentown Art Festival among summer events planning comeback

One by one, festivals and events started dropping last year, as the unsettled spring grew into a long summer without much to do when cultural events were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But there are signs that our culture is getting uncanceled.
It might not be exactly like the events we're used to, but some traditions are talking about a comeback.
A Taste of Buffalo, the nation's largest two-day food festival, announced Monday it will be back in July. After the in-person event was canceled last year, the fest recast itself with 39 participating restaurants, food trucks and wineries offering full size meals for takeout.
"This year we're looking to bring the community back to us in a single venue," said Amber Hartman, chairwoman of this year's Taste of Buffalo 2021.
It's not the only one.
Allentown Art Festival is preparing for its festival this June, and the Lewiston Art Festival and Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, both in August, are accepting applications for artists. A number of garden walks are planning for this summer's events, including Garden Walk Buffalo in July. Canal Fest and Ride for Roswell also are planning in-person events. The 2021 Decorators' Show House is to open in late summer and 43North plans to revive its business competition.
"Though the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic is still active we are in the process of planning for our 2021 64th Art Festival and looking forward to being together with you," Allentown Art Festival President Rita Harrington said in a statement on the festival website.
The art festival is accepting applications for this year's student scholarships.
Taste of Buffalo is planning to issue tickets to several sessions over July 10 and 11 to spread out the number of visitors.
"We, of course, are going to make sure we're following any mask mandates or distancing guidelines," Hartman said. "We're hoping that restrictions will be reduced by then so that we can bring as many people down to the event as we can."
As festivals start to plan this year's events, they also are planning for all sorts of contingencies, depending on the public health guidelines.
"Between now and then is a long time in the age of Covid, and much could change," said Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
He said the key to holding attending events this summer will depend on several things: whether the variants are at a low level and cases do not increase, and being able to get a large number of people vaccinated.
"It's likely that at that time in the summer we'll have a critical mass that we will have some level of protection," Russo said. "Let's hope things don't go sideways; I don't think they will."
Even with lower case numbers and more vaccinations, masks and social distancing still may be required this summer, he said.
Canal Fest in the Tonawandas announced it is working on a Plan A and a Plan B.
"We are aware of today’s public health concern and are working with all the New York State guidelines set forth for the time we now live in. We are doing our very best bring you a safe, family fun event that Covid is now a factor of," Canal Fest said on its website. "Now more than ever – we need to help support community organizations, so that in post Covid days to come, they will still be around to enhance and enrich the community in which we live and grow."
Russo said while the area is doing "OK," we're not done with the virus yet.
"We don't want to celebrate prematurely. We need to bring this home and we don't want to give the virus a chance to have a comeback," Russo said.