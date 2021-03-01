Taste of Buffalo, Allentown Art Festival among summer events planning comeback

"Though the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic is still active we are in the process of planning for our 2021 64th Art Festival and looking forward to being together with you," Allentown Art Festival President Rita Harrington said in a statement on the festival website.

The art festival is accepting applications for this year's student scholarships.

Taste of Buffalo is planning to issue tickets to several sessions over July 10 and 11 to spread out the number of visitors.

"We, of course, are going to make sure we're following any mask mandates or distancing guidelines," Hartman said. "We're hoping that restrictions will be reduced by then so that we can bring as many people down to the event as we can."

As festivals start to plan this year's events, they also are planning for all sorts of contingencies, depending on the public health guidelines.

"Between now and then is a long time in the age of Covid, and much could change," said Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.