Task force recommends long list of reforms for Erie County Sheriff's Office

A police reform task force wants the Erie County Sheriff's Office to become more diverse and transparent, while adding more citizen oversight.

The task force also recommends more deputy training, a crisis team to respond to mental health calls, and a citizen review board that would investigate all citizen complaints against deputies.

The county's Police Reform Citizen Task Force, one of many reform groups created as a result of an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conducted a survey of deputies and community members before drafting its findings and recommendations. The public has until Monday to weigh in on the draft report before the task force finalizes it and submits it for review by the Erie County Legislature.

"We’d like to see this used as kind of a playbook, especially because we’re going to have a new sheriff," said task force chairman Martin Scott Floss, criminal justice professor at Hilbert College. "We’d love the new sheriff to sit down on Day One and say, 'OK, I’ve got some marching orders, some direction on where to go.' "

Among key findings in the draft task force report: