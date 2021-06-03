Tappo Day Club owner considered closing after rules scorned as racist

"I’m not sure which rule is my favorite, no graphic tees or no flat brimmed hats," said another Twitter post.

Termini said the swim club's dress code will be revised.

"In hindsight, the content of the policy clearly sent the wrong message, was offensive and it should not have been done hastily in an attempt to prevent the type of violent incident that occurred on our opening night from happening in the future," he said in his Facebook statement.

"We apologize to anyone and everyone that we offended and are immediately revising the content of the dress code policy," he added.

Mike Shatzel, a business partner with Termini in Thin Man Elmwood & The Terrace, tweeted that he has "zero ownership in Tappo Day Club ... nor do I have any part in their policy making regarding dress code."

Termini said he was disappointed and disgusted by charges of racism.

Termini said the general contractor who built the swim club and the vendor who sold him all of the equipment were minority contractors. The IT work was also done by a minority contractor.

"But I'm a racist," Termini said sarcastically. "It's crazy. This is one of those things that have gotten way out of proportion."