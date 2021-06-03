Tappo Day Club apologizes, changes dress code after social media firestorm

The newly opened Tappo Day Club apologized for a dress code it acknowledged as "offensive" after a firestorm of social media posts accused the establishment of trying to keep Black people away with rules about clothes and style of dress.
The club said Thursday that it would revise the dress code.
"In hindsight, the content of the policy clearly sent the wrong message, was offensive and it should not have been done hastily in an attempt to prevent the type of violent incident that occurred on our opening night from happening in the future," the club said in a Facebook message. "We apologize to anyone and everyone that we offended and are immediately revising the content of the dress code policy."
A physical altercation happened at the club's May 22 grand opening, "which resulted in a number of employees and patrons being frightened and distressed," according to the Facebook post. "The Buffalo police were called to the scene in order to bring the situation under control."
The dress code was posted on the building "to make it very clear that Tappo Day Club is in fact a day club establishment and not a night club," according to the post.
Athletic jerseys, hoodies, excessive or oversized jewelry, bandanas worn by men and excessively baggy clothing and work boots were forbidden in the earlier dress code. The list of 16 rules also said pants and shorts had to be worn at the waist, and belts were required.
A call to Rocco Termini, president of Tappo Restaurant Group, was not immediately returned.
The list of rules drew scorn from many on social media.
"In addition to being racist/sexist the Tappo Day Club dress code doesn’t make any sense," said one post on Twitter. "No bags bigger than a phone? Idk about you but when I go swimming I usually have a change of clothes, sunscreen, etc. in addition to the things I bring everywhere (wallet, inhaler, sanitizer.")
"I can’t wait to tell the Tappo day club bouncer that I have no interest getting in and I’m just there to check out the bags smaller than cell phones," another tweeted.
"I’m not sure which rule is my favorite, no graphic tees or no flat brimmed hats," said another Twitter post.
Mike Shatzel, who is a business partner with Termini in Thin Man Elmwood & The Terrace, tweeted that he has "zero ownership in Tappo Day Club ... nor do I have any part in their policy making regarding dress code."
The Black Rock neighborhood establishment features a 1,600-square-foot swimming pool, lounge area with 160 lounge chairs, restaurant service, full-service bar and live music.
All-day passes cost $25.
The swim club is at 140 Chandler St. in an industrial area that Termini, who is also a developer, has converted into commercial and restaurant space.