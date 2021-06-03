Tappo Day Club apologizes, changes dress code after social media firestorm

The newly opened Tappo Day Club apologized for a dress code it acknowledged as "offensive" after a firestorm of social media posts accused the establishment of trying to keep Black people away with rules about clothes and style of dress.

The club said Thursday that it would revise the dress code.

"In hindsight, the content of the policy clearly sent the wrong message, was offensive and it should not have been done hastily in an attempt to prevent the type of violent incident that occurred on our opening night from happening in the future," the club said in a Facebook message. "We apologize to anyone and everyone that we offended and are immediately revising the content of the dress code policy."

A physical altercation happened at the club's May 22 grand opening, "which resulted in a number of employees and patrons being frightened and distressed," according to the Facebook post. "The Buffalo police were called to the scene in order to bring the situation under control."

The dress code was posted on the building "to make it very clear that Tappo Day Club is in fact a day club establishment and not a night club," according to the post.