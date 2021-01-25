Talking Leaves reopens store for in-person business

After closing to focus on internet orders, Talking Leaves Books reopened Monday with shortened hours and a limit to how long customers can browse in the store.

Its new hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In-store browsing is limited to 30 minutes per person. Families and other shoppers can make appointments to shop outside regular business hours and workers are available by phone or for purchase pickups from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When the pandemic hit, homebound consumers turned to books. At the same time, there was a consumer movement to support homegrown businesses. It was a perfect storm that left Talking Leaves overwhelmed by online orders. The store closed to the public to focus on filling web purchases. Even then, Talking Leaves had to pause online ordering in mid-December until after Christmas just to keep up.

The store has resumed taking online orders as well.

