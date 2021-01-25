 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Talking Leaves reopens store for in-person business
0 comments
top story

Talking Leaves reopens store for in-person business

Support this work for $1 a month
Talking Leaves book store (copy)

Talking Leaves co-owner Jonathon Welch packing online orders in December.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

After closing to focus on internet orders, Talking Leaves Books reopened Monday with shortened hours and a limit to how long customers can browse in the store.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Its new hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In-store browsing is limited to 30 minutes per person. Families and other shoppers can make appointments to shop outside regular business hours and workers are available by phone or for purchase pickups from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When the pandemic hit, homebound consumers turned to books. At the same time, there was a consumer movement to support homegrown businesses. It was a perfect storm that left Talking Leaves overwhelmed by online orders. The store closed to the public to focus on filling web purchases. Even then, Talking Leaves had to pause online ordering in mid-December until after Christmas just to keep up.

The store has resumed taking online orders as well.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Reba Thomas of Amherst gets Covid-19 vaccine at pop-up site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News