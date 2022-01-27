Tale of two weeks: Omicron cases falling as quickly as they spiked

In the two months since Thanksgiving, the day that the word "Omicron" first came to light, the so-named Covid-19 variant behaved in New York as health experts feared it would, sweeping across the state, infecting tens of thousands and forcing a return to previous pandemic restrictions.
But just as quickly as it caused the largest spike in cases during the pandemic, it is now receding just as fast.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that he expects some form of Covid-19 to be around forever – but not the pandemic restrictions.
Covid-19 tracking numbers released Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office show that in the past two weeks, the state's daily positivity rate – the percentage of people tested for the coronavirus who tested positive – had fallen from nearly 20% to 7.34%. The one-day caseload figure had similarly dropped in that span from 60,374 to 17,305.
On Jan. 13, the seven-day average positivity rate was reported as 19.42%, a figure not seen since the first days of the pandemic, when testing for the virus was carefully rationed. That rate was all the more sobering with the knowledge that likely thousands more positive self-administered at-home tests were going unreported to the state.
On Thursday, the number was 8.5%.
Support Local Journalism
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that the latest county data confirms what he believed to be true last week: The latest Covid-19 surge is finally past its peak and trending downward.
The story is a similar one in Western New York. On Jan. 8, the seven-day average number of cases in this region was 3,510. On Wednesday, it was 1,527. The seven-day average rate here peaked during the Omicron spread at 22.8% on Jan. 11. On Wednesday, it had fallen to 14.8%.
The numbers bear out health officials' most optimistic hopes for Omicron: The variant casts a wide net, but carries a much lower chance of serious illness or death than previous iterations of the virus.
In previous surges, deaths tended to increase a few weeks after the high point in cases. That has not happened this time. On Jan. 13, there were 195 deaths reported. On Wednesday, the figure reported by health care facilities was 134.
New York State is past the worst of the Omicron surge, with overall cases down to about 49,000 from a peak of 90,000, the governor said.
Public health experts warn that the diminished effect of Omicron does not mean the end of the pandemic. Around the globe, billions remain unvaccinated, making it more likely that other variants will develop.
But Hochul has sounded a more optimistic tone about the statewide trends of late.
"I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to help fight the winter surge and keep our loved ones safe, but let's not take our progress for granted," Hochul said. "We know what works – get vaccinated if you haven't yet, get the booster if you have, and if you've done both, make sure your friends and family do as well."