Tale of two weeks: Omicron cases falling as quickly as they spiked

In the two months since Thanksgiving, the day that the word "Omicron" first came to light, the so-named Covid-19 variant behaved in New York as health experts feared it would, sweeping across the state, infecting tens of thousands and forcing a return to previous pandemic restrictions.

But just as quickly as it caused the largest spike in cases during the pandemic, it is now receding just as fast.

Poloncarz on mask mandate: 'We do not want to keep it on forever' Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that he expects some form of Covid-19 to be around forever – but not the pandemic restrictions.

Covid-19 tracking numbers released Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office show that in the past two weeks, the state's daily positivity rate – the percentage of people tested for the coronavirus who tested positive – had fallen from nearly 20% to 7.34%. The one-day caseload figure had similarly dropped in that span from 60,374 to 17,305.

On Jan. 13, the seven-day average positivity rate was reported as 19.42%, a figure not seen since the first days of the pandemic, when testing for the virus was carefully rationed. That rate was all the more sobering with the knowledge that likely thousands more positive self-administered at-home tests were going unreported to the state.

On Thursday, the number was 8.5%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Latest data continues to suggest that the Covid-19 surge is past its peak locally Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that the latest county data confirms what he believed to be true last week: The latest Covid-19 surge is finally past its peak and trending downward.