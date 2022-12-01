Takeaways from the approved $2.1 billion Erie County budget

The $2.1 million Erie County budget, unanimously approved Thursday by the County Legislature, makes both spending and policy adjustments that will have implications for years to come.

The budget addresses overtime spending concerns and remains under the state tax cap. But personnel increases, both in new jobs and raises, will affect budgets long after the next fiscal year passes.

Poloncarz proposes $2 billion budget that boosts public safety spending County Executive Mark Poloncarz's proposed $2.1 billion Erie County budget calls for preserving all county programs, making major investments in criminal justice-related staffing, and offering more jobs and raises for elected and union employees.

Due to rising property values, the property tax rate is falling for the fifth straight year in a row, dropping the rate, once again, to the lowest level in modern county history, from $4.32 to $3.92 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The Legislature did not make any further cuts to the tax rate.

While the tax rate is falling, some property owners still will see their county tax bills rise. The property tax levy – the total amount collected in property taxes – will increase by 3%, or $9.7 million, staying roughly within the 2% to 3% range each year since 2019. The $1.7 million general fund would grow by 6.7% over last year's adopted budget.

Proposed changes to Erie County budget affect Sheriff's Office pay, Legislature authority and park fees The Erie County Legislature on Tuesday laid the groundwork to eliminate proposed hikes in park and golf fees in the 2023 county budget and to insert new language returning more Legislature authority over the administration.

As part of a last-minute adjustment to the budget amendment package, the Legislature approved two additional Legislature staff positions for the Democratic majority, and one additional Legislature staff position for the Republican-supported minority caucus. Money to fund those positions was cut from employee fringe benefits lines that the county budget office said were unneeded.

Unlike past years, when the budget approval process was contentious, this year's process was marked by more cooperative, behind-the-scenes deal making between legislators on both sides of the aisle, and with the County Executive's Office.

The last time a budget received a unanimous vote was in 2017, when the Republican-supported caucus still held the majority. Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park, who had served as chairman at that time, said the investment in the Sheriff's Office, which has long been a priority for the minority caucus, was a factor in this year's unanimous vote.

Both Chairwoman April Baskin and Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo hailed the budget as responsible and said they were glad to see less of a partisan divide than in the past.

The unanimous vote was also noted by Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, a former county legislator, who said he was glad to see legislative unity.

"We will need this bipartisanship in the coming months if our economy worsens, as some are predicting," he said.

Here are some top takeaways for the 2023 budget:

Overtime for appointees comes to an end: In a response to community criticism, the county has changed its overtime policy so that 93 department commissioners, deputy commissioners and other politically appointed administrators would be reclassified as "salaried," instead of as hourly wage workers. While many would see raises of roughly 3% once their job titles are linked to the white-collar union salary scale, they would no longer qualify for overtime.

Erie County plans to stop paying overtime to top appointees and department heads The administration's new proposal comes in response to what has been previously reported over the last two years: No other major county in New York pays this kind of overtime to top administrators.

Sheriff John Garcia had initially balked at efforts to make his top command staff salaried, but successfully worked with the county administration and County Legislature to secure substantive raises of raises of $10,000 to nearly $50,000 for 13 top administrator and chief positions, in exchange for having those employees give up all non-stadium-related overtime. Overtime related to Bills stadium security, which is reimbursed by the team, would continue.

Sheriff's Office comes out a winner: The Sheriff's Office is receiving its biggest infusion of new jobs for county jails than it has in years, despite disapproval from some social and racial justice groups who believe that money would be better spent elsewhere, especially when the inmate population is at record lows.

Poloncarz's proposed budget includes major investment in Sheriff's Office personnel The county executive proposes spending $14.2 million to cover salaries and benefits for 57 new Sheriff's Office jobs. The additions are designed to reduce overtime and improve both jail and road patrol staffing.

The Sheriff's Office would grow by 47 full-time and 10 part-time positions and receive about $5 million in new salaries and benefits for more jobs in the county jails, to reduce forced overtime and improve working conditions. A few of these positions would also go toward boosting police services.

Bigger paychecks for all: With new contracts settled with all major unions this year and roughly 100 positions seeing even greater additional position pay upgrades, blamed on the tight labor market, county employees will be taking home bigger paychecks in 2024. A high percentage of upgraded positions would occur in the District Attorney's Office and Health Department, as well as the Sheriff's Office.

All elected officials will receive 7% raises because their salaries are now tied to cost-of-living adjustments, and the past year marked a period of high inflation.

Overall personnel costs are slated to grow by 9.9% year-over-year.

Citing labor market, Erie County officials budget big bucks for job upgrades The proposed budget for 2023 includes $876,000 for one-time job reclassifications that would significantly raise the pay for at least 84 positions, according to the county's Division of Budget and Management.

Bills stadium funding is not a factor – yet: Not included in the 2023 budget is any reflection of debt service or spending for the new Buffalo Bills stadium. The county set aside $100 million of the $250 million it is slated to spend toward new stadium construction. But the borrowing of up to $150 million is not reflected in the current budget because the deal isn't done.