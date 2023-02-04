The top-prize-winning ticket for Friday evening's Take 5 drawing was sold at a supermarket in Amherst, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, worth $40,804.50, was purchased at the Tops Markets at 3980 Maple Road and matched all five winning numbers: 9, 21, 23, 26 and 30. There were 124 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $493.50 each.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.