One of the top-prize winning tickets in Saturday's Take 5 evening drawing was sold at a supermarket in Depew, New York Lottery officials reported.

The ticket, worth $18,813, was purchased at Wegmans, 651 Dick Road, and matched all five winning numbers: 3, 10, 20, 24 and 30. Another $18,813 winner was sold in Yonkers. There were 166 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $340 each.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.