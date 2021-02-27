Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Tonawanda is second winner this week in WNY

Some lucky lottery ticket buyer has won $34,079 in the New York State lottery game Take 5 from a ticket purchased Friday at the Speedway gas station and convenience shop at 2596 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda.

The winning ticket was announced Saturday by New York Lottery. A second winning ticket for the same amount was purchased on Long Island, lottery officials said.

Lottery officials also announced that someone bought a winning Take 5 ticket worth more than $61,000 Wednesday at the Tops market on Broadway in Depew.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39 every night at 10:30 p.m.

