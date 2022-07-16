 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Swimming to resume at Olcott Beach

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Olcott Beach is now safe for swimming, the Niagara County Department of Health announced on Saturday.

The county rescinded a beach advisory after water sampling on Friday determined that the water is suitable for swimming. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the water quality and notify the public of any problems.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a news release from Erie County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News