Swimming to resume at Olcott Beach

Olcott Beach is now safe for swimming, the Niagara County Department of Health announced on Saturday.
The county rescinded a beach advisory after water sampling on Friday determined that the water is suitable for swimming. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the water quality and notify the public of any problems.
