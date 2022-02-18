Swiatkowski named executive director of Niagara Wine Trail

The Niagara Wine Trail, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, will start it with a new executive director.

Susan Swiatkowski, whose resume includes promotional work for Destination Niagara USA, has been named to the post.

She also has worked for Old Falls Street USA, the Hard Rock Cafe and the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association.

Her job will be to organize wine trail experiences, fundraising and events, public relations and marketing efforts, and manage its relationships with partner businesses.

The trail, which comprises 14 wineries, including members in Orleans and Monroe counties, also named a new slate of officers, led by chairperson Shane Gustafson, owner of A Gust of Sun Winery in Cambria.

Bryan DeGraw, owner of 810 Meadworks in Medina, was named vice chair, and Danielle Neglia, owner of Long Cliff Vineyard & Winery in Cambria, is the secretary.

