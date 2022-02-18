 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swiatkowski named executive director of Niagara Wine Trail
0 comments

Swiatkowski named executive director of Niagara Wine Trail

Support this work for $1 a month
Susan Swiatkowski

Susan Swiatkowski, executive director of the Niagara Wine Trail from February 2022.

 Contributed photo

The Niagara Wine Trail, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, will start it with a new executive director.

Susan Swiatkowski, whose resume includes promotional work for Destination Niagara USA, has been named to the post.

She also has worked for Old Falls Street USA, the Hard Rock Cafe and the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association.

Her job will be to organize wine trail experiences, fundraising and events, public relations and marketing efforts, and manage its relationships with partner businesses.

The trail, which comprises 14 wineries, including members in Orleans and Monroe counties, also named a new slate of officers, led by chairperson Shane Gustafson, owner of A Gust of Sun Winery in Cambria.

A Gust of Sun Winery

Owner Shane Gustafson stands with the pavilion used for functions at her A Gust of Sun Winery in Cambria Monday, March 18, 2019. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

Bryan DeGraw, owner of 810 Meadworks in Medina, was named vice chair, and Danielle Neglia, owner of Long Cliff Vineyard & Winery in Cambria, is the secretary.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News