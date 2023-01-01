Swan song plays for 70-year-old Tonawanda music store

Seventy years ago, professional accordion player and teacher Richard Nowocien and his wife, Florence, opened a store in Black Rock.

On Dec. 30, their daughter Patti Bordonaro shut the door at what is now Paramount Music Center in the Town of Tonawanda for the last time.

"I'm not going to retire. I'm going to do something else," said Bordonaro, 65, who has worked at Paramount since she was a teenager.

It's the most recent example of upheaval among locally owned music stores in Buffalo Niagara.

Paramount follows Alder Creek Music, Al Hemer Music Store, the String Shoppe and Airport Music, among others, in closing in recent years. Owners blamed competition from online and big-box stores, the Covid-19 pandemic and shrinking membership in school and local bands as contributing factors.

However, some music stores in the area are bucking this trend and staying in business – even growing.

Matt's Music in North Tonawanda, for example, doubled its space during an expansion nearly three years ago driven by demand for lessons. The store will mark its 60th anniversary in 2023.

"We have plans to be around for the next 60 years," said Kathy Carr, who took over the business from her father, Matt Piorkowski, and soon will pass it on to her son, Zach Carr.

Paramount Music Center

Florence Nowocien encouraged her husband, who played and taught the accordion after serving in the Marines, to open their store.

The family, which grew to include three daughters, lived above the shop at Amherst and Grant streets, said Sharon Stopa, the eldest, and everyone pitched in to help.

Richard Nowocien saw the shift in popular music, to the Beatles and Elvis Presley, and the store expanded its lineup accordingly, selling drums, guitars and amplifiers and other instruments, as well as records, the sisters said.

He opened a second store in 1975 in the Town of Tonawanda, on Niagara Falls Boulevard, where he remained until buying the store's current building on Brighton Road in 1985. Richard Nowocien closed the Black Rock shop in 1990.

Stopa worked for her father when she was younger before marrying, moving out of town and beginning her teaching career. Bordonaro, the youngest daughter, didn't want to go to college and left high school during her senior year to work at the original store.

"He needed me," Bordonaro said. "I was the last kid. He only had girls."

Paramount thrived in the 1970s, '80s and '90s because so many adults during this period played guitars and other instruments and, in particular, in bands, Bordonaro said.

The store also offered musical instrument lessons, rented instruments to schools and sold accessories and equipment to players of all ages.

As fewer people continued playing an instrument into adulthood, business suffered, Bordonaro said, and the store struggled against competition from online sellers and retailers such as Guitar Center.

Their father continued to give accordion lessons at home until he was 90. He died in January 2022 at 92.

"I would hate to have closed it when he was alive. And I told him, 'You know, I think I'd like to retire soon,'" Bordonaro said. "He agreed with me. He thought I should close."

As the end approached, Bordonaro appeared relieved. Stopa, in contrast, got emotional at the prospect of closing.

"I love it here, too. I love this store, too," Stopa said, her voice catching. "It was really part of our life."

Alder Creek Music

Steve Wingrove made a similar decision to shut down his Alder Creek Music, on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield, in summer 2021.

He said he started repairing brass and woodwind instruments when he was 13 years old and, as an adult, set up shop in his basement. His wife, Cathy, urged him to relocate to a storefront after a new customer took a wrong turn in the home and tracked mud into the couple's kitchen.

"My wife was still in her robe and he just about scared the daylights out of her," Wingrove recalled with a laugh.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

From his store, which opened in 1995, Wingrove sold used instruments and instrument accessories, and performed repair work for scores of professional musicians.

"I did very well. I mean, I couldn't keep up with it," he said. "I was working way too many hours."

In recent years, competition with online sellers, on eBay and other sites, has cut into his accessory sales – which, along with music lessons, had been a key part of his business.

Wingrove also lost out on used instrument sales to online sellers who undercut him on price.

"That's the ultimate reason for closing," said Wingrove, also citing arthritis he developed in his thumbs.

Shutting his doors allowed Wingrove to work through the extensive inventory of instruments he had collected. Wingrove said he's repairing the brass and woodwind instruments to sell online or, more frequently, to donate to music programs at local schools.

Jackson Music Centre

Jack West and his wife, Mary, met thanks to Jackson Music Centre, the guitar store on Grand Island that Jack opened in 1985 after selling a few guitars and thinking, he recalled, "Hey, this could be a living."

West had advertised for a piano teacher and Mary answered the notice. "And our first date together: Stevie Ray Vaughan at UB," Jack West said.

This was a golden age for guitar playing, the Wests said, driven by rock stars such as Jimmy Page, Angus Young and Eddie Van Halen.

"You didn't ask somebody if they played guitar. You asked what kind of guitar they played," Mary West said.

Some of the store's most passionate customers purchased 25, 50 or more guitars over the years, Jack West said.

"They're not just instruments," Mary West added. "They're an appendage."

The guitar is no longer at the centerpiece of music-making today, the Wests said, and teens and young adults now are far more likely to play video games than play an instrument.

The Wests say they've found a niche in selling used guitars – many coveted because of a connection to a notable musician – and about half of their sales are made online, Jack West said.

They have scaled back the shop, which once filled 10,000 square feet, to a 1,200-square-foot storefront. And instead of the 15 employees at the store's peak, it's now just the Wests.

"It's a cozy little boutique-style model that I run now," Jack West said.

Matt's Music

While other stores are downsizing or closing, Matt's Music, the North Tonawanda institution, recently built an L-shaped addition around its store on Oliver Street that doubled its available space.

"We were nervous," said Zach Carr, a third-generation member of the family that has operated the store since his grandparents Matt and the late Jean Piorkowski opened it in 1963. But, he said, his family had faith in the store's "extremely loyal customer base."

They held the ribbon-cutting to mark the opening of the addition, a full-service musical performance space, on March 13, 2020. One week later, the Covid-19 pandemic took hold and Matt's Music scrambled to adapt.

"We put the entire lesson program online," said Kathy Carr, crediting her son, a noted singer and vocal instructor.

It was the latest evolution for Matt's Music, which has sold, rented and repaired instruments and offered vocal and musical training for decades.

Matt Piorkowski, an accomplished accordion player who is now 87, has mild dementia but still performs, said Kathy Carr.

Matt's Music makes it a priority to connect with the community, Kathy and Zach Carr said, through services such as its music therapy program.

Kathy Carr and the store will turn 60 years old in 2023.

"We have my grandson here. He's already pegged for the fourth generation," Kathy Carr said. "He's only a year and a half."