Suspended Tonawanda police officer back on payroll; will receive $220,000 in back pay

A Town of Tonawanda police officer who admitted lying about his role in a 2019 crash returned to the town payroll last week and soon will receive roughly $220,000 in back pay, town officials said.

Officer Howard M. Scholl III, who was suspended without pay for nearly 2½ years, now is on paid leave as the town continues trying to fire him and he awaits prosecution on criminal charges over the incident.

The state Appellate Division's Fourth Department in May ruled the town owed Scholl back pay and benefits and must begin paying him again. The town opted not to appeal the ruling.

"I hate to do it, but the court said we've got to do it," Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Wednesday.

The appellate court also ruled the town could move forward with disciplinary proceedings against Scholl, with the Town Board meting out the punishment. Any final decision on discipline for Scholl could be months away because the Town of Tonawanda Police Club is seeking to appeal that ruling.

On Jan. 19, 2019, Scholl and his wife, Aimee, were driving home from a restaurant when their SUV slid through a stop sign and struck a vehicle on Englewood Avenue that had the right of way, authorities said.