A man who tried to leave an Elmwood Avenue drugstore Tuesday with unpaid items was involved in "some type of struggle" with the store's security guard and was shot in the hand, Buffalo police said.

The incident took place just before 10:30 a.m. at the CVS store at 1625 Elmwood Ave.

"At some point the security guard's gun discharged striking the customer in the hand," a statement from Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

The man who was shot was described as a 30-year-old customer. His name was not released.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which police said were "non-life threatening."

The guard is an off-duty Buffalo police officer whose name was not released.

The shooting remained under investigation later Tuesday and no charges had yet been filed.

– Maki Becker