A suspected gunman was recaptured Saturday morning after he briefly escaped custody while undergoing treatment in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Rondell G. Levick, 35, of Niagara Falls, was held pending arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree escape, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and two counts of resisting arrest.

According to the report, deputies accosted Levick at about 6 a.m. near 16th Street and Niagara Avenue after they responded to a call about a man with a gun who was threatening to shoot someone.

Officers said they spoke briefly with Levick, who attempted to flee. When he was taken into custody, officers said, they found an illegal loaded handgun. Levick then was transported to the hospital for assessment of unspecified injuries.