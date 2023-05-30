The Buffalo man accused of shooting at a car that crashed and fatally struck a pedestrian last week faced charges four years ago that he attacked two police officers at Burgard High School, an encounter that figured into a judge's decision Tuesday to keep him in custody on his current federal charge.

Marlon Servance, 22, who pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in the earlier case, was granted youthful offender status and put on probation after the 2019 incident, during which one officer was choked and lost consciousness while the other officer suffered a head injury after being struck with a cellphone.

"He has already been convicted of a crime of violence," U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. noted at Tuesday's detention hearing.

Schroeder said his decision to keep Servance in custody was "based on clear and convincing evidence" that he would constitute a danger to the community if released.

Last week Schroeder entered a plea of not guilty on Servance's behalf to a federal charge of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Authorities said Servance fired multiple times with a gun at two women in an SUV on May 23 while chasing the vehicle. The women's SUV crashed into the corner of Main and West Utica streets where Clara Gomez, 58, known in the community as "Claire," was struck. Gomez died at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, law enforcement officials spotted a SUV that fit witnesses' description of the one involved in the chase. The vehicle, still running and unoccupied, was parked on the 800 block of East Ferry Street. When Servance exited the rear door of a nearby apartment, he was placed in custody. Authorities found two guns in the apartment, one of which they believe Servance used to shoot at the women.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Cooper urged Schroeder to keep Servance detained, noting the "disturbing manner" of his alleged conduct.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Beyond endangering the two women, "anybody out walking during this defendant's rampage through Buffalo was at risk," Cooper told Schroeder at the hearing.

The police found two guns in the apartment, including a black, semi-automatic Smith and Wesson firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Cooper called the evidence "particularly strong," noting the numerous fired cartridge casings found in the vehicle. Cooper predicted the evidence will get stronger once a ballistics report is completed.

Servance had finished his three-year probation sentence from the assault conviction. He had an active order of protection when last week's incident occurred, but the details of that order were not discussed Tuesday in court.

Cooper called Servance "an obvious danger to the community."

Attorney TheArthur Duncan, who represents Servance, asked the judge to release him with an ankle monitor.

"My client is young. He has one prior," Duncan said, adding Servance is not a flight risk. "He stands here innocent until proven guilty."

Servance was not found with the gun, Duncan said.

The shooting happened more than a mile from where the women's SUV crashed into Gomez, he said, adding that the "deceased person shouldn't be considered" in the court's decision on whether to keep Servance in custody.