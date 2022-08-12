Suspect identified after author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at Chautauqua Institution

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

CHAUTAUQUA — Author Salman Rushdie, who received death threats from Iran in 1989 for his writing, was stabbed on stage shortly after 10:45 a.m. today at the Chautauqua Institution amphitheater.

Rushdie was stabbed at least once in the neck and in the abdomen and remained in surgery six hours after the attack, State Police Major Eugene J. Staniszewski said in a new conference Friday afternoon.

Rushdie was at UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pa. where he was flown by helicopter.

The attack left audience members stunned and drew international attention.

"This has never happened in our entire history," said Michael E. Hill, the president of the Institution. "Chautauqua has always been a very safe place."

State police identified the suspect as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J. A trooper who had been assigned to the event immediately rushed to the stage to take him into custody.

Authorities said that Matar had a pass to enter the premise and that his backpack had been screened by a Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy and K-9 who were assigned to the event.

State police said they did not yet know what Matar's motive was in the attack.

At about 11 a.m. Friday, the Booker Prize-winning author was sitting on stage near Henry Reese, co-founder of City of Asylum, a Pittsburgh residency program for writers living in exile under threat of persecution, when the attack occurred.

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times.

Reese "suffered a minor head injury" in the attack, state police said. He was also taken to the hospital in Erie.

Rushdie, 75, a native of Mumbai, India, was accused of blasphemy in 1989 and marked for death in a fatwa issued by the Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran for the book "The Satanic Verses," which the author said was inspired by the life of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

Witnesses said introductions were just starting when a man rushed from the left side of the stage wearing a black mask worn for Covid-19 and began to assault Rushdie, also was on the same side of the stage.

"We saw the man race a few steps across the stage and there was horror – the whole audience reacted, and probably 15 spectators raced onto the stage to try to attend to him, or so it seemed," said Tonawanda resident Paula Voell, a former Buffalo News reporter. "It was pretty clear instantly that he was being attacked."

Voell said Rushdie was on the ground for possibly five minutes when two men, one on either side, helped him walk to the back of the stage and out of view.

A few minutes after the attack, Deborah Sunya Moore, vice president of programming, asked the audience to calmly leave the amphitheater. Shortly afterward, a prayer circle of about 40 people prayed in English and Hebrew.

Steve Davies was sitting in the first row when the attack occurred.

He, too, saw the attack take place by a man with a black mask, he said. He saw 10 or more spectators descend on the stage to subdue the attacker, who he said was "pummeling" Rushdie with his right hand but couldn't tell if he was holding a knife.

I feel like I did after 9/11, that it was an attack on the Chautauqua Institution and not just Salman Rushdie," Davies, who lives in Brooklyn, said of the summertime educational and cultural venue. "Hopefully it is something we can overcome and get past. This is the antithesis of what Chautauqua stands for."

Liz Kolkien, who lives year-round at Chautauqua, was running a little late and got to the main entrance when she heard gasps from the crowd. She turned away.

"I had been at Tops two hours before the shooting, so I've had enough violence," Kolkien said, referring to the May 14 attack by an avowed white supremacist that killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket.

The attack is under investigation by state police.

"The FBI has offered assistance to the local authorities in that area," said Jennifer Zientowski, a spokesperson for the FBI Buffalo office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement on Twitter about an hour after the attack, saying the author was "alive."

"He is an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power," she said. Someone who has spent decades speaking truth to power"

The governor also thanked the swift response of the State Police and first responders.

"Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event," she said. "I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation."

After the publication of “The Satanic Verses” in 1988, often-violent protests against Rushdie erupted around the world, including a riot that killed 12 people in Mumbai.

The novel was banned in Iran, where the late leader Khomeini the following year issued the fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of $3.3 million was offered by a semiofficial religious organization to anyone who kills Rushdie.

The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, including a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, was at Chautauqua Institution earlier Friday and had just left when the attack occurred. He recalled buying "The Satanic Verses" when it was first released. He said his "thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Rushdie.

"I bought the book, as did so many others, as a show of support for Mr. Rushdie and for the basic human right of free speech," Borrello said.

Rushdie and Reese were about to begin a conversation about the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression when the attack occurred.

"We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil," said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, an organization that seeks to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide.

Rushdie is a former president of the organization.

"Just hours before the attack, Salman had emailed me to help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge from the grave perils they face," Nossel said.

"Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered," she said. "He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced."

"We ask for your prayers for Salman Rushdie and Henry Reese, and patience as we fully focus on coordinating with police officials," the Chautauqua Institution said in a brief statement.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin called the incident a "horrific attack." He was attacked but not injured while on stage for a campaign event in Fairport last month.

"We must hold the perpetrator of this violence accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Zeldin said.

Karen Rumsey of Eden said Friday was the first time she had been at Chautauqua since summer 2019.

"I so looked forward to coming back," Rumsey said. "And now I'm speechless."

