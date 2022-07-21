Survivors of Tops shooting share stories as 5/14 fund gathers public input

Julie Hartwell recounted the terror of being a shopper inside the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue during the mass shooting May 14, and for a time being separated from her daughter, not knowing if they would ever see each other again.

And she described the trauma she has lived with since surviving the attack.

"I still cannot sleep at night," she said. "I still can't go back to work."

Hartwell also expressed gratitude to the steering committee of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which will provide financial support to her and others impacted by the racist attack.

"I want to say thank you for thinking about us," she said Thursday at City Honors School.

Survivors of the attack, relatives of victims and concerned community members spoke out at a town hall meeting on the Buffalo 5/14 fund's plans for distributing donations to people impacted by the attack.

Hartwell's emotional story struck a chord with the audience. Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund, which is administering the fund, said he recognized Hartwell from a TV interview after the shooting. Hartwell's story drove home the importance of supporting people traumatized by the attack, along with the families of those killed and people physically wounded, he said.

"I said, 'That is exactly why we need to include these people,' " Dion told her.

After Hartwell spoke, several audience members stepped forward to hug her.

Emmanuel Jenkins, an Army veteran, was also in the store that day, and recalled his painful memories of the shooting.

"Where do we stand on this?" he said, asking about his eligibility.

Dion assured Jenkins he would be eligible for money from the fund.

Samuel A. Herbert, who shops at the Tops on Jefferson, praised the committee for its plan.

"You've really thought this out," he said.

"I want to say this to the Tops representatives tonight: thank you for all that you are doing to help Black people," Herbert added. "Black lives matter."

Myles Carter, a community activist, raised complaints with the committee, saying he didn't think victims of the attack were being heard in the process. He said it was unfair to force survivors, already suffering from trauma, to go through a documentation process to prove they were in the store. Even leaving the house to get that kind of help is difficult, he added.

"Someone should be knocking on their door and handing them a check," Carter said.

Thursday's meeting at City Honors School marked the end of the public comment period about the draft protocol, which sets out proposed rules for the Buffalo 5/14 Fund, including eligibility guidelines for the recipients. The fund's steering committee will finalize the rules and is expected to publish them Tuesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fund had received nearly $5 million in donations. The fund is continuing to accept donations, and is scheduled to do so until Sept. 20.

One hundred percent of the funds collected will eventually be distributed. Plans call for distributing the money to recipients in five categories: legal heirs of the 10 people killed (who would receive the highest payments); those physically injured by gunfire or shrapnel in the attack; those who suffered some other type of physical injury during the shooting, and who received medical treatment no later than May 21; those who were present at the Jefferson Avenue store or its parking lot during the shooting and suffered psychological trauma; and employees of the store who were not present when the shooting occurred.

The timeline laid out by the 5/14 fund calls for posting an application online Aug. 16, and a deadline of Sept. 14 to submit those applications. The fund plans to start distributing the money to recipients, on a rolling basis, starting Oct. 24.