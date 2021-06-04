Surgeon who treated the mighty in Washington is back to serve his native region

Dr. Andrew Mack spent most of the last 17 years taking care of wounded warriors, senior military leaders and other patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
The orthopedic surgeon returned to Western New York several weeks ago to tackle a similar assignment for patients with Catholic Health.
“We're really excited to be back in the area and be closer to family,” Mack said of he and his wife, Shannon, Niagara Wheatfield High School sweethearts who have settled in Clarence with their three children.
Mack, 42, a Wheatfield native, left the region a quarter century ago to pursue a medical career. He graduated from Penn State, then the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, before a six-year residency in orthopedic surgery at Walter Reed.
Following a two-year fellowship in adult reconstruction surgery at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, he returned to the premier U.S. military hospital in 2012, where he led the orthopedic residency program and, from 2016 through March, was White House medical consultant for total joint replacement surgery.
Mack – who served a tour in Iraq and two in Afghanistan – sees patients in the Hamburg, Williamsville and Lewiston offices of Trinity Medical Orthopaedics.
He performs joint replacement and other surgeries at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus Orthopaedic Center of Excellence. He is on call at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, where he was born, and Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.
He has become part of the reconfiguration of health care services, including specialty care, across the Catholic Health system.
Q: How does it feel to be back after a long time away?
Support Local Journalism
We usually were here four or five times a year. The people haven't changed. I think one of the draws of the area is that people here are more salt of the earth, dedicated, loyal, hardworking. The surroundings have certainly changed. Things have grown by leaps and bounds. Downtown is certainly different and great to see, as well as the surrounding communities. Twenty-five years ago, Clarence was mostly farmland. Now I drive through it and there are developments everywhere.
Q: Talk about your U.S. Army medical career.
I couldn't ask for better training and experience to prepare me for the rest of my career. The training I received in residency was top notch from some world-renowned training centers such as Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Md., where I learned trauma care. I did my residency at Walter Reed during the height of the war on terrorism from 2004-10, so I got a breadth and great volume of experience dealing with war trauma and helping our generation of wounded warriors get through that and heal.
Q: What are some of the lessons you took from the experience that will help you in this region, including your bedside manner?
We treat retirees and dependents in the military system, so I've had no lack of patients, everything from active-duty personnel and their loved ones in their 20s, to 40s and 50s, to retirees. That has set me up well, and as far as bedside manner goes. I think that's almost a product of who you are as a person in your upbringing more so than the training you've done. I was raised to treat everybody with respect. I hope to bring that to all my patient experiences here, that people will feel respected, and listened to, and that I'm going to be their advocate.
Q: What would you like people in this region to know about the kind of patients you served, especially those returning from a military zone?
I had the opportunity to care for many wounded warriors with complex trauma and have been able to develop some expertise in helping heal those with regards to fracture care, complex joint replacement and rehabilitative care, whether it be amputee care or physical therapy. One of the beauties of being a joint replacement surgeon by training is that we interact with people when they have a chronic problem, typically arthritis. We can treat them with a combination of nonoperative modalities, to try to improve their quality of life and symptoms. But sometimes when they exhaust those measures and end up with lifestyle-limiting daily pain, joint replacement is a great option.
Q: Which well-known officials have you treated over the years?
I can't talk about patients that I've treated specifically, for HIPAA reasons. I've done thousands of joint replacements and I've certainly treated my fair share of congressmen, military officials, high government officials, people in the Cabinet.
Q: What are the early impressions of your new role?
The people I've interacted with have been nothing but supportive and helpful with regards to getting my practice off the ground. I think there are a lot of patients in the area waiting a while to get their hip and knee taken care of, people who have a lot of pathology that I've already seen in my short time here. I'd like to help take care of those complex problems.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon