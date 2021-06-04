Surgeon who treated the mighty in Washington is back to serve his native region

We treat retirees and dependents in the military system, so I've had no lack of patients, everything from active-duty personnel and their loved ones in their 20s, to 40s and 50s, to retirees. That has set me up well, and as far as bedside manner goes. I think that's almost a product of who you are as a person in your upbringing more so than the training you've done. I was raised to treat everybody with respect. I hope to bring that to all my patient experiences here, that people will feel respected, and listened to, and that I'm going to be their advocate.

Q: What would you like people in this region to know about the kind of patients you served, especially those returning from a military zone?

I had the opportunity to care for many wounded warriors with complex trauma and have been able to develop some expertise in helping heal those with regards to fracture care, complex joint replacement and rehabilitative care, whether it be amputee care or physical therapy. One of the beauties of being a joint replacement surgeon by training is that we interact with people when they have a chronic problem, typically arthritis. We can treat them with a combination of nonoperative modalities, to try to improve their quality of life and symptoms. But sometimes when they exhaust those measures and end up with lifestyle-limiting daily pain, joint replacement is a great option.