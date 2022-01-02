Surge in Covid cases forces Health Department to change contacting policy

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases is forcing the Erie County Department of Health to change the way it advises people who have caught the virus, spokeswoman Kara Kane reported.

Kane said that, due to the high volume of case reports, local and state health department staffers are no longer able to keep individually contacting every Erie County resident who tests positive for the disease.

The Health Department instead is asking people who test positive for Covid-19 to isolate themselves and notify those in their households and their close contacts, Kane said. Those exposed to someone who has tested positive should self-quarantine, watch for symptoms and take a Covid-19 test within five to seven days, sooner if symptoms show up.

The county’s Office of Epidemiology will continue to notify people of results from tests taken at Health Department test sides. Testing capacity will be expanded this week, Kane noted.

Case investigations for children and schools will be carried out as usual, she added.

“Our priority continues to be giving newly-diagnosed people guidance on how and why to isolate,” she said in an email. “With the sheer volume of current and expected cases, we need the public’s help to make these notifications for quarantine in a speedy manner and to let people know of their risk.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.