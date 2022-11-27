Supreme Court to hear Ciminelli, Percoco appeals – and decide shape of federal corruption laws

WASHINGTON – The "Buffalo Billion" corruption cases ended up putting Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminelli and several others in federal prison – but on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will begin considering the possibility that they were all wrongly convicted.

The justices will hear two hours of oral arguments in Ciminelli v. U.S. and Percoco v. U.S., appeals in which the Buffalo developer and onetime aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo challenge the legal theories that prosecutors relied on in charging them. Lawyers for Ciminelli, Joseph Percoco and the others convicted in the Buffalo Billion scandal argue that prosecutors improperly stretched federal fraud and bribery statutes to fit what they saw as crimes.

Judge approves release of Louis Ciminelli, other 'Buffalo Billion' defendants As expected, a federal judge has approved the release of Louis Ciminelli and the other “Buffalo Billion" defendants in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this week to hear their appeals.

"This case involves a paradigmatic overextension of federal fraud law," Ciminelli's lawyers wrote in a filing with the Supreme Court.

"The lower courts’ startling expansion of federal bribery law is both wrong and dangerous," Percoco's lawyers told the justices in court papers.

They may be preaching to the choir. After all, Supreme Court justices on both the court's left flank and its right flank have joined in major rulings in recent years overturning federal fraud and bribery convictions.

Supreme Court to hear appeal of Louis Ciminelli's 'Buffalo Billion' case Ciminelli and other defendants convicted in the fraud case argue that their convictions should be overturned because they're based on an incorrect reading of the law governing such cases.

For example, in 2018, a 7-2 high court opinion overturned the tax fraud conviction of Buffalo businessman Carlo J. Marinello III. Led by Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the court ruled that prosecutors went too far in their reading of tax law.

And two years earlier, the high court unanimously agreed to overturn the bribery conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. In his opinion, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. railed against "the government’s boundless interpretation of the federal bribery statute."

Marinello's lawyer, Joseph LaTona, sees a thread linking those two cases and the ones the justices will hear on Monday.

"I think there's been kind of a trend within the court to be skeptical of prosecutors overstepping congressional intent" and reading things into the law that aren't there, LaTona said. "And the fact that they've decided to hear these two cases, I think, is evidence of that."

The Ciminelli case

The first hint that Ciminelli's case might make its way to the Supreme Court came from the judge who presided over his case.

During Ciminelli's trial, U.S. District Court Judge Valerie E. Caproni – who eventually sentenced Ciminelli to 28 months in federal prison – mused about the controversial "right to control" legal theory that prosecutors had relied on to charge him with fraud.

"Hey, look, you may be right," she told Ciminelli's lawyers. "When you get to the Supreme Court, they may say, 'There is no right of control theory, this is cockamamie.' "

That, in essence, is what Ciminelli's lawyers argue.

Ciminelli, along with two Syracuse developers and former SUNY Polytechnic Institute leader Alain Kaloyeros, were charged with rigging the bids on Buffalo Billion contracts to steer work to Ciminelli's firm and the one run by those Syracuse developers. Prosecutors charged them with wire fraud largely based on incriminating emails, but government lawyers never flatly accused any of the men of cheating the state out of any specific amount of money.

Buffalo Billion projects skirted some contracting laws, but state kept it quiet State investigators last year uncovered efforts by contractors to circumvent minority- and woman-owned business requirements on the Buffalo Billion project, one of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s signature economic development initiatives.

Instead, prosecutors argued that the bid-rigging deals deprived Fort Schuyler Development Corp., the state entity overseeing the Buffalo Billion, of its "right to control" the Buffalo Billion projects.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But Ciminelli's lawyers argue that the right-to-control theory is a legal concoction that manufactures fraud cases, even when there's no proof that anyone was defrauded out of money. They say that all that Ciminelli and his codefendants did was keep their secret dealings secret, never telling Fort Schuyler about them.

"A scheme that deprives a person of information alone may violate a sense of moral uprightness," Ciminelli's lawyers said in a Supreme Court filing. "It does not establish a scheme or artifice to obtain money or property by means of deception."

Lawyers for the federal government disagree, arguing that the convictions of Ciminelli and his codefendants should be upheld. They say the Buffalo Billion bids were rigged to ensure that Ciminelli's company got the contract to build the giant RiverBend project in Buffalo that now houses a Tesla plant, while other bids were engineered to steer state business to those two Syracuse developers.

"This case concerns a successful scheme by petitioner to obtain $750 million in contract funding, charging more than a competitor might have, by lying about his manipulation of the bidding process to reduce competition for that contract," Justice Department lawyers said regarding Ciminelli in their filing before the high court.

Convictions of Louis Ciminelli, other 'Buffalo Billion' defendants upheld A jury convicted Ciminelli, along with Joseph Percoco, Alain Kaloyeros and the two Syracuse-area businessmen, of fraud and conspiracy in July 2018.

But Glenn E. Murray, a Buffalo lawyer who teaches a course on white collar crime at the University at Buffalo School of Law, said the issue before the court is larger than that.

He said the Ciminelli and Percoco cases will determine whether federal prosecutors are going too far in charging people with crimes "using interpretations of laws that are broader than Congress intended or ever imagined."

The Percoco case

Percoco was convicted of bribery in a separate 2018 trial after famously exchanging emails with an accomplice in which they routinely referred to their payments – which the prosecutors call bribe money – as "ziti."

But to the Supreme Court, the case that it will hear Monday isn't about the ziti. It's about whether Percoco can be charged with bribery based on money he took for deals he was working on as a private citizen, after he had left the Cuomo administration.

Buffalo Billion figure who cooperated with prosecutors avoids prison time Former LPCiminelli executive Kevin Schuler, the star prosecution witness in the Buffalo Billion corruption trial, was sentenced to the one day he already served when he was arrested in the

Federal prosecutors said Percoco sought and got about $300,000 in illegal payments from two companies that had business before the state, but Percoco's lawyers argue that a private citizen can't be convicted of public corruption.

"When a public official accepts money to convince the government to do something, we call him a crook," Percoco's lawyers said in their brief to the Supreme Court. "But when a private citizen accepts money to convince the government to do something, we call him a lobbyist. That is not an arbitrary distinction."

Lawyers for the federal government disagree, saying there is nothing in the federal bribery or fraud statutes that bars private citizens from being charged with those crimes.

"The relevant authorities do not support an invariable requirement that a person must have a formal relationship with a government in order to owe the public a duty of honest services," lawyers for the Justice Department said in their response to the high court.

The federal lawyers also note that under New York state law, people can be charged with government bribery schemes, even if they don't work for the government.

Before sentencing, Buffalo Billion prosecutors call Schuler 'model cooperator' Kevin Schuler’s lawyers said he provided “essential evidence” to the case that prosecutors did not possess, including a “key” document and text messages relevant to the

Yet that raises another question that both Murray, the Buffalo lawyer, and Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, raised: Why weren't these reported offenses prosecuted under state law?

"Where were the New York prosecutors?" Horner asked.

Horner and Murray also agreed, though, with LaTona's sense that the Supreme Court seems primed to define the scope of federal fraud and bribery laws as narrowly as Congress wrote them. And that, Horner said, could make it easier for future government fraudsters to escape prosecution.

"The fundamental point is that unless there are strong laws in place that are adequately enforced, you will have a Wild West of increased risk of political corruption," Horner said.