Supreme Court to hear appeal of Louis Ciminelli's 'Buffalo Billion' case

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that it will hear an appeal from Louis P. Ciminelli of Buffalo and the other defendants convicted in the "Buffalo Billion" fraud case, who argue that their convictions should be overturned because they're based on an incorrect reading of the law governing such cases.

Without comment, the justices said they would hear Ciminelli's case in its next term, which begins in October. They also said they would consider a separate appeal filed by Joseph Percoco, a longtime aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

At issue in the Ciminelli case is the "right to control" theory in fraud cases, which allows those accused of fraud to be convicted when they don't share all the economic information they have about a business deal's prospects with others in the deal.

A federal jury in Manhattan convicted Ciminelli under the right to control theory in 2018, but in a petition filed with the Supreme Court, Ciminelli's lawyers argue that the theory is invalid.

"A scheme that deprives a person of economic information alone, without threatening economic loss, may violate an intangible interest or a sense of moral uprightness; it does not rise to the level of a property fraud," Ciminelli's lawyers argue.

Federal appeals courts have been divided on the right-to-control issue, prompting the Supreme Court to take up the case.

That could be a blessing for Ciminelli, who was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison in late 2018. He began serving his sentence in an Arizona federal prison in February.

A jury convicted Ciminelli, former SUNY Polytechnic Institute leader Alain Kaloyeros and two Syracuse businessmen of fraud and conspiracy in July 2018 in connection with what prosecutors called a bid-rigging scheme.

Ciminelli and the others were accused of illegally steering state contracts to Ciminelli’s firm LPCiminelli, for construction of the giant RiverBend complex that now houses a Tesla plant in South Buffalo. The Syracuse businessmen were convicted in connection with a similar bid-rigging scheme.

In a separate but related case, Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and bribery. He is currently in a halfway house.

Percoco was convicted under the theory of "honest services" fraud, which holds that people are guilty of fraud when they take bribes or kickbacks, thereby violating their fiduciary duty. But Percoco's lawyers argue that theory of fraud applies only to public officials – not someone like Percoco, who was Cuomo's campaign manager at the time but did not work for the state government.

"The notion that private citizens owe a duty of honest services to the public so long as a jury deems them sufficiently influential finds no basis in law or common sense," Percoco's lawyers wrote in their petition to the Supreme Court.

