Supreme Court refuses to hear challenge to health care vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON – New York's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers – which doesn't include an exemption for those with religious objections – will continue in place thanks to the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday to not hear an appeal challenging the requirement.

Six justices denied the appeal without comment, but three conservative justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito and Neil Gorsuch – all argued that the court should hear the case and consider whether the mandate should include a religious exemption.

The court decision comes as no surprise, given that the justices in December turned down an emergency request from health care workers who argued the mandate impinged upon their religious freedom.

In refusing to hear the case, the Supreme Court tacitly agreed with State Attorney General Letitia James and other lawyers for the state, who argued in a brief filed with the court that there's no legal precedent mandating a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate, even though the state did establish an exemption for medical personnel who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The presence of a single, limited medical exemption to a vaccine requirement does not require the state to provide a blanket religious exemption from vaccination," James and her colleagues argued.

But Thomas, writing for the dissenting justices, argued that the court should take up the case because it could serve as a defining vehicle that would provide a guide for how governments could balance emergency health mandates with religious freedom.

"Over the last few years, the federal government and the states have enacted a host of emergency measures to address the Covid–19 pandemic. Many were not neutral toward religious exercise," Thomas noted.

The case stemmed from Gov. Kathy Hochul's order last August that health workers get vaccinated against Covid-19. The order originally included medical and religious exemptions, but after the federal government gave its full, final approval to Pfizer's vaccine, the state Department of Health narrowed the medical exemption and eliminated the religious exemption.

That prompted 16 unvaccinated health care workers to sue. And while a federal judge in the Northern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction restoring the religious exemption, an appeals court in New York reversed that decision.

Since then, “every petitioner except one has been fired, forced to resign, lost admitting privileges or been coerced into a vaccination," lawyers for the health care workers argued in documents arguing that the Supreme Court should take up the case.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.